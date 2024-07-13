Open Extended Reactions

Los Angeles Dodgers right-hander Dustin May will miss the remainder of the 2024 season after undergoing surgery to repair an esophageal tear earlier this week, sources told ESPN.

May, 26, has not pitched this season following surgery last year to repair a torn flexor tendon in his right arm. He was set to go on a rehabilitation assignment in the coming weeks, but the surgery to repair his esophagus will keep him from physical activity for the next two months, according to sources. The injury, sources said, was suffered in a non-baseball setting and required intervention after May sought medical attention for pain in his throat and stomach.

The Dodgers had hoped May would help stabilize a pitching staff bedeviled by injuries. Among those currently joining May on the injured list: starters Yoshinobu Yamamoto, Walker Buehler, Clayton Kershaw and Emmet Sheehan, and relievers Brusdar Graterol, Joe Kelly and Ryan Brasier. Right-hander Tyler Glasnow is on the IL but expected to return soon, while Bobby Miller -- a standout rookie last season -- was sent this week to Triple-A and two-way star Shohei Ohtani isn't pitching this season following reconstructive elbow surgery.

With a fastball that regularly touches 100 mph and three other pitches, May possesses one of the most talented arms in baseball. He thrived during the COVID-shortened 2020 season and was expected to be an integral part of Los Angeles' rotation in 2021, but a torn elbow ligament led to Tommy John surgery that caused him to miss most of that season as well as 2022.

May's elbow continued to hurt into the next season, and he underwent the procedure on his flexor in July 2023. Since debuting at 21 in August 2019, May has tantalized the Dodgers with his talent and effectiveness. A third-round pick out of a Texas high school in 2016, May is 12-9 with a 3.10 ERA in 191.2 innings over his five seasons. He has struck out 174 hitters, walked 57 and induced ground balls at a 49.9% rate, one of the best among starters in the game.