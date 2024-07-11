Open Extended Reactions

The Los Angeles Dodgers demoted right-hander Bobby Miller to the minors on Wednesday, one day after he gave up nine runs in four innings at Philadelphia, swelling his ERA to 8.07.

The 25-year-old Miller, who is in his second season in the majors, is 1-2 in seven games, all as a starter, covering 29 innings this season. After pitching six shutout innings to pick up a win in his first start, he has a 10.17 ERA since.

The Athletic reported that Miller would spend time with the organization's player development staff. After the All-Star break, he is expected to begin a stint with Triple-A Oklahoma City, according to manager Dave Roberts.

The Dodgers' rotation is already without seven starting pitchers due to injury. The list includes Tyler Glasnow (back), Yoshinobu Yamamoto (strained rotator cuff), Walker Buehler (hip discomfort) and Clayton Kershaw (recovery from shoulder surgery).

Despite those absences, Los Angeles is 55-38 and holds a 7½-game lead in the National League West.

In a corresponding move, the Dodgers recalled right-hander Ricky Vanasco. The 25-year-old made his only previous major league appearance when he pitched two scoreless innings in relief on April 15 against the Washington Nationals.

In 23 relief outings for Oklahoma City this season, Vanasco is 0-2 with a 3.63 ERA. He has 20 walks and 25 strikeouts in in 22⅓ innings.