New York Mets infielder Jose Iglesias is heading to the MLB All-Star Game -- but not in the way you might expect.

Iglesias, 34, has enjoyed a strong return to the show this season after spending 2023 in the minors. He has been hitting .347 since he was called up by the Mets at the end of May, highlighted by his first career two-homer game on Friday in a win over the Colorado Rockies.

But the veteran's play on the field isn't the reason he'll be heading to Texas.

On June 28, Iglesias, under the stage name Candelita, officially released his debut single, "OMG." The pop song recently debuted at No. 1 on Billboard's Latin digital song sales survey. Hype for the track built steadily once Iglesias signed with New York, with the song gaining notoriety in the Mets dugout and throughout Citi Field.

The next stage for "OMG"? Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas, where Iglesias -- or Candelita -- will be performing the song as part of the event's assorted festivities.

It won't be Iglesias' first time performing the song to a live audience. He did a show for the Mets' Kids Club ahead of New York's series finale against the Rockies.

@JoseIglesias_SS sings OMG live for Mr. and Mrs. Met's Kids Club

The song's live debut also came at Citi Field, when Iglesias performed live for fans who stuck around after the Mets' 7-2 win over the Houston Astros.