ARLINGTON, Texas -- Baltimore Orioles rookie Heston Kjerstad was activated Saturday from the seven-day concussion injured list.

Kjerstad was hit in the helmet by a 97 mph pitch from New York Yankees' Clay Holmes in the July 12 game between the AL East rivals, and both benches cleared after that. The Orioles outfielder went on the concussion IL the following day.

Orioles manager Brandon Hyde said before Saturday's game at Texas at Kjerstad felt a lot better after taking batting practice Friday. Hyde said he was cleared by MLB and the Orioles medical team.