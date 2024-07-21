Open Extended Reactions

The Detroit Tigers placed right-hander Reese Olson on the 15-day injured list Sunday, a day after he departed his start against the Toronto Blue Jays after just two innings.

Olson has a right shoulder strain, the team announced.

Olson's placement on the injured list was one of a series of moves Sunday that included infielder/outfielder Bligh Madris and left-hander Easton Lucas being recalled from Triple-A Toledo and infielder/outfielder Ryan Vilade being optioned to Toledo.

Olson used double-play grounders to strand runners in each of his two scoreless innings Saturday. He allowed two hits, both singles, and walked one. He threw 30 pitches, with 16 strikes, in the Tigers' 7-3 win over the Blue Jays.

He was seeking his fourth straight win. He won back-to-back starts over Cincinnati and Cleveland before the All-Star break and beat the White Sox on June 23. He began the year 0-5 in his first nine starts.

Olson, 24, is in his second big league season, both with the Tigers. He is 4-8 with a 3.23 ERA in 19 starts this season.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.