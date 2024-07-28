Open Extended Reactions

NEW YORK -- Atlanta Braves right-handed pitcher Reynaldo Lopez left his start against the New York Mets on Sunday after three innings because of tightness in his throwing forearm.

Atlanta said the move was precautionary, but after the 9-2 victory over New York, Braves manager Brian Snitker said Lopez is to fly back to Atlanta for an MRI. He is considered day-to-day until more is known.

A 2024 All-Star, Lopez allowed three hits across three scoreless innings, striking out two. Three of Lopez's final five pitches of the game were 95 mph or better and his last pitch -- an 85.7 mph slider to New York's Brandon Nimmo -- was softly grounded out to second base.

In his first season of a three-year free agent deal with Atlanta, Lopez, 30, has pitched to a 2.06 ERA across 19 starts and 104⅔ innings. His three scoreless innings against New York on Sunday moved the right-hander into the major league lead in ERA after surpassing the qualifying standard. To be eligible for the ERA title, a pitcher must pitch at least one inning per team game played.

Lopez is in his first season as a full-time starter since 2020. He struggled over his two prior starts entering Sunday's game, allowing seven runs across 12 innings in consecutive losing efforts.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.