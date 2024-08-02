Open Extended Reactions

The New York Yankees added recently acquired right-handed pitcher Enyel De Los Santos to the active roster Friday as they prepare to open a three-game series against the visiting Toronto Blue Jays.

De Los Santos was shipped to the Yankees on Tuesday in a trade-deadline deal with the San Diego Padres. The Yankees also acquired minor league right-hander Thomas Balboni Jr. from the Padres for minor league outfielder Brandon Lockridge.

Former San Diego Padres pitcher Enyel De Los Santos was traded to the Yankees on Tuesday and was activated on Friday. Mark Goldman/Icon Sportswire

De Los Santos, 28, was in his first season with the Padres and went 1-2 with one save and a 4.46 ERA over 44 appearances (40⅓ innings).

He had two stellar years with the Cleveland Guardians before being traded west last offseason, going 10-2 with a 3.18 ERA in 120 relief appearances for Cleveland in 2022-23.

The Yankees enter Friday night's game tied with the Baltimore Orioles for first place in the American League East.