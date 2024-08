Open Extended Reactions

The Philadelphia Phillies reinstated right-hander Taijuan Walker from the 15-day injured list on Tuesday.

Walker, celebrating his 32nd birthday, will start Tuesday night's game against the visiting Miami Marlins.

Walker (3-3, 5.60 ERA) landed on the injured list June 23 with inflammation in his right index finger.

The Phillies optioned right-hander Yunior Marte to Triple-A Lehigh Valley in a corresponding transaction.