PHILADELPHIA -- Weston Wilson became the ninth Phillies player to hit for the cycle, Alec Bohm and Nick Castellanos had consecutive homers in the first inning and Philadelphia overpowered the Washington Nationals 13-3 on Thursday night.

Wilson tripled and singled in the fourth; homered in the seventh and, then - with fans chanting "Double! Double!" - doubled to right in the eighth, with Alex Call failing on a diving attempt.

"When I was on the on-deck circle, I heard plenty of people saying it," Wilson said. "Definitely knew. What I was doing was working, so I just kind of stayed with it."

Wilson had the 10th cycle in Phillies history - Chuck Klein did it twice - and became the first home player to accomplish the feat at Citizens Bank Park since David Bell in 2004.

Wilson played 706 games in the minors before he was called up last season and homered in his first big-league at-bat - against the Nationals.

"He's basically hit us pretty hard. He's done a great job for them," Nationals manager Dave Martinez said.

Wilson had just 16 at-bats and 22 plate appearances last season, officially making him the first rookie in Phillies history to hit for the cycle.

This is also the first time in major league history multiple rookies hit for the cycle in the same season, according to ESPN Stats & Information. The Rangers' Wyatt Langford accomplished the feat on June 30.

Information from The Associated Press was used in this report.