The Detroit Tigers recalled Spencer Torkelson from Triple-A Toledo on Saturday morning.

Torkelson, the No. 1 pick of the 2020 MLB draft, is expected to be with the team for Saturday's game against the New York Yankees.

The Tigers optioned Torkelson to Toledo on June 2 after 54 games, despite the promise he showed last season.

While Torkelson hit only .233 in 2023, he smashed 31 home runs and drove in 94 in 159 games. In the first 54 games this season, Torkelson -- who turns 25 on Aug. 26 -- hit .201 with four homers and 18 RBIs. He struck out 56 times.

At Toledo, the first baseman hit .239 with 11 home runs, 43 RBIs and a .799 OPS in 58 games. His OPS with the Tigers earlier this season was .597.

The Tigers had optioned first baseman/outfielder Bligh Madris to Toledo to make room for Torkelson as part of a busy day of transactions Friday. They also selected infielders Jace Jung and Trey Sweeney from Toledo, optioned outfielder Akil Baddoo to Toledo, and designated left-hander Easton Lucas and infielder Gio Urshela for assignment.