Open Extended Reactions

The St. Louis Cardinals activated left-hander Steven Matz from the 60-day injured list on Sunday after the veteran starter missed four months with multiple back issues.

Matz went on the injured list with a back injury at the end of April and aggravated the issue during his rehab in June.

Matz, 33, was 1-2 with a 6.18 ERA in six starts with the Cardinals this season, his third campaign of a four-year, $44 million contract with St. Louis. In 10 career seasons with the Mets, Blue Jays and Cardinals, Matz is 55-60 with a 4.31 ERA in 187 appearances (169 starts).

The Cardinals also activated outfielder Michael Siani (oblique) off the 10-day injured list. The 25-year-old rookie was batting .256 with two home runs and 18 RBIs in 101 games.

No corresponding moves were necessary because major league rosters expand by two players for the final month of the regular season.