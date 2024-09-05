Open Extended Reactions

The Philadelphia Phillies moved outfielder Austin Hays to the 10-day injured list Thursday because of a kidney infection.

The move is retroactive to Monday.

The Phillies acquired Hays from the Baltimore Orioles in late July before the MLB trade deadline. This marks his second IL stint since then, as he sat out two weeks in August because of a hamstring strain.

Hays, 29, is hitting .254 in 19 games since joining Philadelphia, recording 1 home run, 5 doubles and 5 RBIs. Across 82 games with the Orioles and Phillies this year, he is averaging .254 with 4 homers, 18 doubles and 19 RBIs.

A 2023 All-Star selection, Hays is a career .261 hitter with 67 homers and 247 RBIs in 576 games for Baltimore (2017, 2019-24) and Philadelphia.

The Phillies recalled outfielder Cal Stevenson from Triple-A Lehigh Valley in a corresponding 28-man roster move. Stevenson previously played seven games for the Phillies this season, going 2-for-10 with an RBI in August.

Philadelphia beat the Marlins 5-2 to open a four-game road series Thursday.

Information from Field Level Media was used in this report.