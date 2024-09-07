Open Extended Reactions

The New York Yankees reinstated right-handers Clarke Schmidt and Ian Hamilton from the 60-day injured list Saturday.

Schmidt is scheduled to take the mound Saturday afternoon against the host Chicago Cubs in his first start since May 26, while Hamilton returns to the bullpen and could see his first action since June 16.

The 28-year-old Schmidt was 5-3 with a 2.52 ERA in 11 starts before being sidelined by a right lat strain. He made two starts with Double-A Somerset and one with Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre on a rehab assignment and posted a 3.18 ERA over 11⅓ innings.

Hamilton, 29, was 0-1 with a 4.55 ERA in 27 relief appearances before dealing with his own lat injury. He pitched four hitless innings of relief across three rehab games with Somerset and Scranton/Wilkes-Barre.

To make room on the active roster, the Yankees designated right-handed relievers Phil Bickford (0-0, 8.64 ERA) and Nick Burdi (1-0, 1.86) for assignment.