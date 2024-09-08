Teoscar Hernandez leaves the game after taking a pitch to his ankle in the first inning. (0:19)

Los Angeles Dodgers outfielder Teoscar Hernandez said Saturday that an MRI and CT scan on his left foot came back negative and he hopes to return to the lineup Monday against the Chicago Cubs.

Hernandez suffered a bruised left foot when he was hit by a slider from Cleveland Guardians right-hander Matthew Boyd in the first inning Friday. Manager Dave Roberts said afterward that Hernandez "could barely move his foot" and appeared likely to land on the injured list.

Hernandez said, however, that he was feeling much better Saturday and that swelling in the foot had gone down.

He sat out Saturday's 7-2 win over Cleveland.

In his first season with the Dodgers, Hernandez is batting .266 with 28 home runs and 87 RBIs. He won the Home Run Derby in July during All-Star Game festivities at Arlington, Texas.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.