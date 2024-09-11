Open Extended Reactions

The Atlanta Braves put All-Star right-hander Reynaldo Lopez on the 15-day injured list Wednesday because of right shoulder inflammation.

An MRI showed no structural damage in Lopez's shoulder, and Braves manager Brian Snitker said he was hopeful Lopez would return before the end of the regular season.

Lopez was removed from Tuesday's 12-0 win over the host Washington Nationals after only one inning. He threw 25 pitches, including 16 strikes, but his fastball velocity was slightly lower than average.

Lopez, 30, has an 8-5 record this season, his first with the Braves, with a 2.03 ERA and 137 strikeouts in 24 starts. In nine seasons with the Washington Nationals (2016), Chicago White Sox (2017-23), Los Angeles Angels (2023), Cleveland Guardians (2023) and Braves, Lopez is 47-54 with a 3.95 ERA.

The Braves recalled right-hander Daysbel Hernandez from Triple-A Gwinnett. Hernandez, 27, is 2-0 with a 0.82 ERA in 10 appearances with the Braves, all in relief.

The Braves also made adjustments to their infield Wednesday, selecting infielder Cavan Biggio to the major league roster, and optioning infielder Luke Williams to Triple-A. To make room for Biggio on the 40-man roster, the Braves designated right-hander Jimmy Herget for assignment.

The Braves lost 5-1 to the Washington Nationals on Wednesday and are nine games behind the National League East-leading Philadelphia Phillies. They fell one game behind the New York Mets for the final wild-card spot.

Field Level Media contributed to this report.