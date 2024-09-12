Open Extended Reactions

The Boston Red Sox scratched right fielder Rob Refsnyder because of right wrist discomfort Thursday night, shortly before the start of a four-game series against the host New York Yankees.

Refsnyder was batting third in Boston's original lineup before he was removed about 45 minutes before first pitch. Wilyer Abreu replaced Refsnyder in right field and batted eighth, and second baseman Romy Gonzalez moved up from fifth to third.

Refsnyder is hitting .284 with 11 homers and 40 RBIs in 91 games in his third season with the Red Sox, who signed him as a free agent after the 2021 season.

The Red Sox (74-72) entered Thursday 21-29 since the All-Star break and trailed the Minnesota Twins by four games for the final wild-card playoff spot in the American League.