          Sports world reacts to Shohei Ohtani's 50/50 accomplishment

          play
          Shohei Ohtani eclipses 50/50 in absurd 3-HR, 2-SB, 10-RBI performance (2:03)

          Shohei Ohtani becomes the first 50/50 player in MLB history with an unreal six-hit, 10-RBI game as the Dodgers clinch a playoff berth. (2:03)

          • ESPN staffSep 20, 2024, 02:51 AM

          Shohei Ohtani made history on Thursday, becoming the first player ever in Major League Baseball to have 50 home runs and 50 stolen bases in a single season.

          Ohtani stole his 50th base in the first inning, then hit his 49th home run in the sixth to set up the moment. The milestone for the Los Angeles Dodgers star came after a home run during the seventh inning against the Miami Marlins, etching him into the history books.

          Alongside three homers and two stolen bases in a 20-4 win, Ohtani's memorable game also included a 6-for-6 and 10 RBI performance. The 10 RBIs are the most by a Dodgers player in a game since RBIs became official in 1920, according to ESPN Research. His 51 homers also set a Dodgers record for the most in a single season.

          Ohtani received congratulations from various figures across the sports landscape. Here's a look at the top reactions to Ohtani's 50/50 season.