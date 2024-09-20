Shohei Ohtani becomes the first 50/50 player in MLB history with an unreal six-hit, 10-RBI game as the Dodgers clinch a playoff berth. (2:03)

Shohei Ohtani made history on Thursday, becoming the first player ever in Major League Baseball to have 50 home runs and 50 stolen bases in a single season.

Ohtani stole his 50th base in the first inning, then hit his 49th home run in the sixth to set up the moment. The milestone for the Los Angeles Dodgers star came after a home run during the seventh inning against the Miami Marlins, etching him into the history books.

Alongside three homers and two stolen bases in a 20-4 win, Ohtani's memorable game also included a 6-for-6 and 10 RBI performance. The 10 RBIs are the most by a Dodgers player in a game since RBIs became official in 1920, according to ESPN Research. His 51 homers also set a Dodgers record for the most in a single season.

Ohtani received congratulations from various figures across the sports landscape. Here's a look at the top reactions to Ohtani's 50/50 season.

On behalf of the @Dodgers ' Ownership Group, I want to congratulate Shohei on being the 1st in MLB History to have a 50/50 season! 🎉



Dodger Fans, we got a chance to be a part of MLB history! 🤩 https://t.co/cSVBqXAdaV — Earvin Magic Johnson (@MagicJohnson) September 19, 2024

Yup Ohtani is the GOAT — Joel Embiid (@JoelEmbiid) September 19, 2024

THIS GUY IS UNREAL!!!! WOWZERS 🙌🏾🙌🏾🙌🏾🙌🏾🙌🏾🙌🏾 https://t.co/2IyMP8xf7A — LeBron James (@KingJames) September 20, 2024

A special message from Shawn Green. pic.twitter.com/1NcdZcm5zg — Los Angeles Dodgers (@Dodgers) September 20, 2024

Congratulations to Shohei Ohtani for being the first member in the 50/50 club 💪🏼 pic.twitter.com/VvgCVKDk3H — Jose Canseco (@JoseCanseco) September 19, 2024

In 1988 I created the 40/40 club



35 years later Shohei Ohtani created the 50/50 club



Congratulations to him — Jose Canseco (@JoseCanseco) September 19, 2024