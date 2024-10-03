Open Extended Reactions

BALTIMORE -- Baltimore rookie outfielder Colton Cowser suffered a fractured left hand after getting hit by a pitch during the Orioles' season-ending loss to the Kansas City Royals on Wednesday.

Cowser was hit on the hand as he struck out swinging on a 97 mph fastball from Royals left-hander Angel Zerpa with the bases loaded for the second out of the fifth inning. He stayed in left field for the top of the sixth inning but did not come out for the seventh and was replaced by Heston Kjerstad.

The Orioles lost Game 2 of the American League wild-card series and were eliminated by the Royals.

The favorite for AL Rookie of the Year, Cowser, 24, batted .242 with 24 home runs and 69 RBIs over 153 regular-season games for Baltimore. He struck out in all three at-bats Wednesday and was 1-for-7 this postseason.

Field Level Media contributed to this report.