The Royals sweep the Orioles in the wild-card round behind strong pitching efforts and advance to the ALDS to face off against the Yankees. (0:31)

The Kansas City Royals defeated the host Baltimore Orioles 2-1 on Wednesday, sweeping the AL Wild Card Series and advancing to the divisional round.

The Royals lost nine of their past 13 regular-season games, but caught fire at the right time, defeating an Orioles team that's now lost their past 10 postseason games.

Kansas City's win on the diamond didn't come without a troll off of it. It poked fun at a post from Baltimore before the series started.

The original post included an empty throne with an oriole sitting on it. After their win, the Royals photoshopped Bobby Witt Jr. onto the throne with a caption in reference to the famous phrase from Omar Little, a character in the Baltimore-based show "The Wire."

You come for the crown you best not miss.#HEYHEYHEYHEY https://t.co/JXadJiUjNc pic.twitter.com/r7yMaLbfrr — Kansas City Royals (@Royals) October 2, 2024

The graphic also featured oriole feathers falling to the ground.

Witt drove in the decisive runs in Game 1 and 2, propelling the Royals to victory. He finished with three hits and two RBIs in the series.

Kansas City will face the New York Yankees in Game 1 on Saturday.