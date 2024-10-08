LOS ANGELES -- Thieves surrounded Los Angeles Dodgers starting pitcher Walker Buehler last month outside a horse racing track in a Los Angeles suburb and slipped an expensive watch off his arm, police said Tuesday.

Buehler was not threatened during the mugging Sept. 28 at the Santa Anita Park horse racing track in Arcadia, police there said. They are investigating two similar episodes the same day that officials said were by organized groups who steal high-end watches in large crowds during events.

Buehler was at the track that day with his wife, McKenzie, and a teammate, starting pitcher Jack Flaherty, to attend the inaugural California Crown races. Buehler, a Lexington, Kentucky, native, is a major horse racing fan.

While walking from the paddock to his seat, Buehler was "unknowingly the victim of a snatch and grab robbery of his watch," his agency, Excel Sports Management, said in a statement.

"We are grateful Walker and McKenzie were not harmed and Walker is focused on the playoffs," the agency said.

The Dodgers declined to comment and referred media to the Arcadia police.

In one of the three mugging episodes being investigated that day, police arrested a 24-year-old man from Los Angeles. Police said the value of the watches stolen was $100,000 for one and $250,000 for another. They did not say which one was Buehler's.

The theft came days after Buehler's last regular-season game and a week before the Dodgers began their National League Division Series against the San Diego Padres on Saturday. Buehler started Game 3 and gave up six runs across 5 innings as the Dodgers fell 6-5 in San Diego.

It was the second time this year professional athletes in California have been mugged.

On Aug. 31, San Francisco 49ers rookie Ricky Pearsall was walking alone to his car after shopping at luxury stores in San Francisco's Union Square when he was the alleged target of an attempted robbery by a teenager who targeted his Rolex watch and other expensive jewelry, prosecutors said.

A struggle ensued, and gunfire from the teen struck both Pearsall and the teen, who was shot in the arm. Pearsall was shot through the chest at close range, officials said. His mother, Erin Pearsall, posted on social media that the bullet went through the right side of her son's chest and out his back without striking vital organs. He was released from the hospital a day later.

