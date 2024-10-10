Giancarlo Stanton mashes a towering solo home run against the Royals to break the 2-2 tie and put the Yankees ahead in the eighth inning. (0:23)

It's win-or-go-home time for the Cleveland Guardians and Kansas City Royals in the American League Division Series.

In the first of two Thursday ALDS games, the Guardians will attempt to avoid seeing their season end at the hands of the surging Detroit Tigers. Then, in the late matchup, the Royals will try to keep the New York Yankees from celebrating an ALCS berth on their field in Kansas City.

We've got it all covered, from live updates and analysis during the games to takeaways after the final pitch to what's next for each team.

Live updates

Today's matchups

* All times Eastern

Cleveland Guardians at Detroit Tigers, 6:08 p.m.

Detroit leads series 2-1

Pitching matchup: Tanner Bibee (12-8, 3.47 ERA) vs. Reese Olson (4-8, 3.53 ERA)

Starting lineups:

Guardians

Steven Kwan (L) LF

Kyle Manzardo (L) DH

Jose Ramirez (S) 3B

Josh Naylor (L) 1B

Lane Thomas (R) CF

Will Brennan (L) RF

Andres Gimenez (L) 2B

Bo Naylor (L) C

Brayan Rocchio (S) SS

Tigers

Parker Meadows (L) CF

Kerry Carpenter (L) DH

Matt Vierling (R) RF

Riley Greene (L) LF

Colt Keith (L) 2B

Spencer Torkelson (R) 1B

Zach McKinstry (L) 3B

Trey Sweeney (L) SS

Jake Rogers (R) C

New York Yankees at Kansas City Royals, 8:08 p.m.

New York leads series 2-1

Pitching matchup: Gerrit Cole (8-5, 3.41 ERA) vs. Michael Wacha (13-8, 3.35 ERA)

Starting lineups:

Yankees

Gleyber Torres (R) 2B

Juan Soto (L) RF

Aaron Judge (R) CF

Austin Wells (L) C

Giancarlo Stanton (R) DH

Jazz Chisholm Jr. (L) 3B

Anthony Volpe (R) SS

Alex Verdugo (L) LF

Jon Berti (R) 1B

Royals

Michael Massey (L) 2B

Bobby Witt Jr. (R) SS

Vinnie Pasquantino (L) DH

Salvador Perez (R) C

Yuli Gurriel (R) 1B

MJ Melendez (L) LF

Tommy Pham (R) RF

Kyle Isbel (L) CF

Maikel Garcia (R) 3B