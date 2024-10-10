        <
          2024 MLB Division Series: Day 6 live updates, analysis

          play
          Giancarlo Stanton puts Yankees ahead with towering 417-foot HR (0:23)

          Giancarlo Stanton mashes a towering solo home run against the Royals to break the 2-2 tie and put the Yankees ahead in the eighth inning. (0:23)

          • ESPN
          Oct 10, 2024, 10:41 PM

          It's win-or-go-home time for the Cleveland Guardians and Kansas City Royals in the American League Division Series.

          In the first of two Thursday ALDS games, the Guardians will attempt to avoid seeing their season end at the hands of the surging Detroit Tigers. Then, in the late matchup, the Royals will try to keep the New York Yankees from celebrating an ALCS berth on their field in Kansas City.

          We've got it all covered, from live updates and analysis during the games to takeaways after the final pitch to what's next for each team.

          Jump to: Live updates | Lineups, matchups

          Live updates

          Today's matchups

          * All times Eastern

          Cleveland Guardians at Detroit Tigers, 6:08 p.m.

          Detroit leads series 2-1

          Pitching matchup: Tanner Bibee (12-8, 3.47 ERA) vs. Reese Olson (4-8, 3.53 ERA)

          Starting lineups:

          Guardians

          Steven Kwan (L) LF
          Kyle Manzardo (L) DH
          Jose Ramirez (S) 3B
          Josh Naylor (L) 1B
          Lane Thomas (R) CF
          Will Brennan (L) RF
          Andres Gimenez (L) 2B
          Bo Naylor (L) C
          Brayan Rocchio (S) SS

          Tigers

          Parker Meadows (L) CF
          Kerry Carpenter (L) DH
          Matt Vierling (R) RF
          Riley Greene (L) LF
          Colt Keith (L) 2B
          Spencer Torkelson (R) 1B
          Zach McKinstry (L) 3B
          Trey Sweeney (L) SS
          Jake Rogers (R) C

          New York Yankees at Kansas City Royals, 8:08 p.m.

          New York leads series 2-1

          Pitching matchup: Gerrit Cole (8-5, 3.41 ERA) vs. Michael Wacha (13-8, 3.35 ERA)

          Starting lineups:

          Yankees

          Gleyber Torres (R) 2B
          Juan Soto (L) RF
          Aaron Judge (R) CF
          Austin Wells (L) C
          Giancarlo Stanton (R) DH
          Jazz Chisholm Jr. (L) 3B
          Anthony Volpe (R) SS
          Alex Verdugo (L) LF
          Jon Berti (R) 1B

          Royals

          Michael Massey (L) 2B
          Bobby Witt Jr. (R) SS
          Vinnie Pasquantino (L) DH
          Salvador Perez (R) C
          Yuli Gurriel (R) 1B
          MJ Melendez (L) LF
          Tommy Pham (R) RF
          Kyle Isbel (L) CF
          Maikel Garcia (R) 3B