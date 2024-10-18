Kyle Manzardo cranks a no-doubt home run in the bottom of the third inning to push the Guardians ahead of the Yankees with a 2-1 lead. (0:26)

The Cleveland Guardians avoided an 0-3 deficit against the New York Yankees in the American League Championship Series -- barely.

Down by two runs with two outs in the bottom of the ninth inning, Guardians right fielder Jhonkensy Noel knotted things at 5-5 with a home run. An inning later, David Fry hit his own two-run homer, giving Cleveland the 7-5 win.

Noel is just the third player with a tying home run in the bottom of the ninth inning or later of an ALCS game. Fry's walk-off home run is the third in Guardians playoff history.

The Yankees are now 196-2 in their postseason history when leading by multiple runs in the ninth inning or later. The series will continue with Game 4 on Friday in Cleveland.

The Guardians' escape from defeat prompted reaction from around the sports world.

Playoff baseball baby!!! @CleGuardians have the city absolutely ROCKIN TONIGHT!! What a game! :fire::fire::fire: — Travis Kelce (@tkelce) October 18, 2024

David Fry Again:scream::scream::scream: — Donovan Mitchell (@spidadmitchell) October 18, 2024

Damn... — Josh Hart (@joshhart) October 18, 2024

GUARDIANS!!!!! Walk off :exploding_head: — Tristan Thompson (@RealTristan13) October 18, 2024

ESPN Research contributed to this story.