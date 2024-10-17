Open Extended Reactions

Three of the teams in this year's league championship series are expected to be major players in the Juan Soto free agent sweepstakes this winter: his current team, the New York Yankees, the crosstown rival New York Mets and the West Coast behemoth Los Angeles Dodgers. The Cleveland Guardians are ... also playing in the LCS. (Hey, you never know.)

With MLB's final four on center stage this week, we figured we'd give them the chance to make a preemptive pitch to this offseason's soon-to-be most sought-after superstar. For each team -- including the Guardians -- we've tagged one of ESPN's MLB experts to present the case for why Soto should sign there. Additionally, Judge Jeff Passan has put on his robe and will bang his virtual gavel to rate each pitch.

Here we go.

New York Yankees

Jorge Castillo: Throughout his season in the Bronx, Soto has pointed to this franchise's history and how winning a World Series title would cement his place in it. Now imagine what winning multiple championships would do. Imagine multiple parades through the Canyon of Heroes and Soto's No. 22 entering Monument Park alongside all those legendary numbers. Imagine returning to Yankee Stadium in 20, 30, 40 years for Old Timers' Day to reminisce with teammates, to receive the perpetual adulation from one of the most intense fan bases in this sport.

In one year, Soto seamlessly fit into the clubhouse and teamed with Aaron Judge to become the modern Babe Ruth and Lou Gehrig. The Yankees won the AL East and are still competing for a World Series title. But it could be just the beginning. The Yankees have the money to sustain a winner and the brand to attract talent. Soto has had a one-year opportunity to feel the warmth from the crowd every night. With every jog out to the outfield. During the roll call. The Dominican flags. The "Re-sign So-to!" chants. The back-and-forth with the Bleacher Creatures. Soto relished the stage. It was obvious. Now he can make it forever.

Judge Jeff's verdict: That's a pretty good case. It's not just that the Yankees and their fans love Soto. He reciprocates it. Certainly the trajectory of New York's season will have bearing on his ultimate decision, as well as the teams' willingness to chase Soto as his price tag jumps into the $500 million-plus range. Which, to be clear, is warranted, because between Soto's production (.288/.419/.569 with a career-high 41 home runs) and age (26 next season), he is squarely in his prime. Winning their 28th World Series would almost force the Yankees to re-sign Soto. Even if they don't, the need for a Paul to Judge's John is acute.

New York Mets

Kiley McDaniel: The Yankees can try to sell Soto a winning tradition in the biggest market, but the Mets have actually been to a World Series more recently than their New York rivals. The Mets also have about $191 million coming off the books after this season, and Steve Cohen is going to approve spending all of that money -- with arguably the best president of baseball operations in the sport overseeing the decisions in David Stearns.

Soto simply signing with the Mets -- let alone leading them to their first World Series title since 1986, if they don't win one this year -- would electrify the fan base. He could end up the most beloved Met of all time. Soto won't take Judge's spot as the most iconic or popular current Yankee, much less pass Ruth, Gehrig, Mantle or DiMaggio. Does he want to be just another great slugger for a team or the face of a franchise for decades to come?

And, if it matters, a majority of people in baseball think the Mets will offer Soto the most money this winter, enough to ensure the Yankees wouldn't be willing to match or even come close. Does Soto want to be able to appeal to his owner directly to add more talent when it matters most, or be told Hal Steinbrenner wants to manage his yearly profit and CBT status a certain way, so the team can't add another star?

Biggest market, equal or better team, biggest contract ... what else is Soto looking to get?

Judge Jeff's verdict: Not a bad sales job here, either, and the notion Soto could go down as the all-time Met -- a title currently held by Tom Seaver, with Mike Piazza, David Wright, Darryl Strawberry and Keith Hernandez all in the running as the top position player -- is quite alluring. Pairing him with Francisco Lindor also doesn't hurt the Mets' case. One element not noted is the villainy that would accompany a crosstown move, particularly if the Yankees' season ends without a ring. No star has left the Yankees for the Mets while near his apex. Soto doing that would immediately make him the most polarizing player in the city's history, and as heroic as he'd be in Flushing, living as Public Enemy No. 1 in the Bronx is a cloak few, if any, would care to wear.

Los Angeles Dodgers

Alden Gonzalez: An amazing thing happens during summers in Los Angeles. It gets hot, but it also stays cool. You can feel the sun beating down on you and at the same time experience a crisp, subtle breeze -- faint enough to feel some warmth, strong enough to keep it from bogging you down. It's like the best of both worlds.

Oh, that reminds me: The Dodgers have a dude who can pitch and hit. Ever heard of him? His name is Shohei Ohtani, and he's the best baseball player in the world. Maybe ever. They also have Mookie Betts and Freddie Freeman and -- for one more year, at least -- Clayton Kershaw. They're as much a lock to win the division as there can possibly be in this highly unpredictable sport.

In L.A., Soto can star in a market that is enormous but also not suffocating. He can play alongside some of the best players in the world. He can carve out a legacy for a historic franchise. And he'll hardly break a sweat while doing so.

Judge Jeff's verdict: Sunny Los Angeles days do enchant even the most cynical people, and the prospect of turning the Dodgers' trio of Hall of Fame bats into a quartet has real appeal. But remember: Soto spent a year in San Diego, where the weather is better and the talent similar, and he didn't lament his trade from there to the Yankees. There are no direct flights from California to the Dominican Republic, either, and for a player as close with his family as Soto, that's the sort of impediment that can make a difference. Plenty of players shrug off whatever inconveniences West Coast teams provide, but for someone who can pick his destination such as Soto, these factors often are the differentiator in a close race.

Cleveland Guardians

Jesse Rogers: Cleveland might seem like a heavy underdog on this list, so let's get right to the point. Cleveland can offer one thing those other teams can't: The fame of being a superstar, but with the anonymity of living in a Midwest city. There will be pressure, but not the overwhelming kind experienced in New York -- and L.A. is really no different.

Soto can be a part of a winner in Cleveland, and just like on those other teams, he would be paired with another great player in the lineup. Jose Ramirez is beloved by Guardians fans in a way few other players are by any fan base, and the Soto/Ramirez pairing can be just as magical as the Soto/Judge pairing was in New York this season. And if this duo can lead the Guardians to a World Series title, the franchise and the entire city will always remember Soto in a way that just doesn't exist in a big market such as New York or L.A.

Sure, Cleveland's payroll pales in comparison with the rest of these teams', but that means there is room for a going-rate salary for a generational hitter, with the chance to use what has worked to get Cleveland this far to supplement the roster. And if you like competition, the AL Central is pretty darn fun these days.

Judge Jeff's verdict: An A for effort. But Soto already has been in a smaller market in San Diego, and the appeal of relative anonymity wasn't strong enough to compel him to consider an extension. Beyond that is the fact the largest free agent contract ever given out by Cleveland is the three-year, $60 million deal signed by Edwin Encarnacion, who was traded after his second season in Cleveland. Soto makes sense for Cleveland because Soto makes sense for every team, but it's no stretch to suggest that him signing with the Guardians is about as likely as the team reconsidering its nickname change and going back to the Indians. It's not happening.