Open Extended Reactions

While two exciting rounds of the 2024 MLB playoffs have been playing out on the field, conversations have been taking place in front offices across the game about the players who will become free agents as soon as the postseason ends.

Some of those upcoming free agents have shined -- or struggled -- so far under the bright lights of October. How much will their postseason performance impact their offseason payday?

Here is what my discussions with front office sources tell us about who is helping -- or hurting -- their free agent stock most during the playoffs.