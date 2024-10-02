2024 MLB playoffs: Schedule, postseason bracket, standings

Francisco Lindor crushes a two-run home run to give the Mets a 8-7 lead in the top of the ninth inning. (0:52)

Francisco Lindor clobbers a 2-run HR in the 9th inning to retake the lead for the Mets (0:52)

Open Extended Reactions

The 2024 MLB playoffs are finally here after the season wrapped up with a doubleheader of playoff-impacting baseball on Monday.

For the third year, the 12-team postseason will kick off with an action-packed wild-card round that starts Tuesday on ESPN, featuring eight teams battling for four spots to advance to the eight-team division series.

The American League playoff picture was wrapped up when the regular season was supposed to end on Sunday, with the Yankees and Guardians taking the top two spots. But the playoff picture in the National League -- where the Phillies and Dodgers claimed the top seeds -- wasn't set until the Mets and Braves finished up their two games on Monday. New York and Atlanta split their doubleheader to each clinch a playoff spot (officially eliminating Arizona), and they will head to their respective wild-card opponents in a quick turnaround before Tuesday. What a way to start postseason baseball!

From the first pitch of the wild-card games to the last out of the World Series, we've got you covered with the postseason bracket, schedules, results and how to watch every game this October.

ESPN Stats & Info

Latest news and analysis

MLB playoffs preview: World Series odds, keys to success and every team's date of doom

Our predictions for every round

Postseason Impact Rankings: Top 40 players in 2024 MLB playoffs

The 12-team playoff field is set

Jeff Passan's 2023 MLB playoff preview -- and World Series prediction

American League Wild Card Series

Watch: MLB Wild Card Series Eight teams will take the field, but only four will move on. Watch every wild-card series matchup through Thursday on ESPN and ABC. Tuesday's schedule: DET @ HOU: 2:30 p.m. ET on ABC

KC @ BAL: 4 p.m. ET on ESPN2

NYM @ MIL: 5:30 p.m. ET on ESPN

ATL @ SD: 8:30 p.m. ET on ESPN

Best-of-three series

All times Eastern

Detroit Tigers at Houston Astros

Detroit leads series 1-0

Game 1: Tigers 3, Astros 1

Game 2: Wednesday at 2:30 p.m. (ABC)

Game 3*: Thursday at 2:30 p.m. (ABC)

*if necessary

Kansas City Royals at Baltimore Orioles

Kansas City leads series 1-0

Game 1: Royals 1, Orioles 0

Game 2: Wednesday at 4:30 p.m. (ESPN)

Game 3*: Thursday at 4 p.m. (ESPN)

*if necessary

National League Wild Card Series

Best-of-three series

New York Mets at Milwaukee Brewers

New York leads series 1-0

Game 1: Mets 8, Brewers 4

Game 2: Wednesday at 7:30 p.m. (ESPN)

Game 3*: Thursday at 7 p.m. (ESPN)

*if necessary

Atlanta Braves at San Diego Padres

Game 1: Tuesday at 8:30 p.m. (ESPN)

Game 2: Wednesday at 8:30 p.m. (ESPN2)

Game 3*: Thursday at 8:30 p.m. (ESPN2)

*if necessary

American League Division Series

Best-of-five series

Cleveland Guardians vs. winner of Tigers-Astros

Game 1: TBD at Guardians, Saturday, Oct. 5 (TBS)

Game 2: TBD at Guardians, Monday, Oct. 7 (TBS)

Game 3: Guardians at TBD, Wednesday, Oct. 9 (TBS)

Game 4*: Guardians at TBD, Thursday, Oct. 10 (TBS)

Game 5*: TBD at Guardians, Saturday, Oct. 12 (TBS)

*if necessary

New York Yankees vs. winner of Royals-Orioles

Game 1: TBD at Yankees, Saturday, Oct. 5 (TBS)

Game 2: TBD at Yankees, Monday, Oct. 7 (TBS)

Game 3: Yankees at TBD, Wednesday, Oct. 9 (TBS)

Game 4*: Yankees at TBD, Thursday, Oct. 10 (TBS)

Game 5*: TBD at Yankees, Saturday, Oct. 12 (TBS)

*if necessary

National League Division Series

Best-of-five series

Philadelphia Phillies vs. winner of Mets-Brewers

Game 1: TBD at Phillies, Saturday, Oct. 5 (FOX/FS1)

Game 2: TBD at Phillies, Sunday, Oct. 6 (FOX/FS1)

Game 3: Phillies at TBD, Tuesday, Oct. 8 (FOX/FS1)

Game 4*: Phillies at TBD, Wednesday, Oct. 9 (FOX/FS1)

Game 5*: TBD at Phillies, Friday, Oct. 11 (FOX/FS1)

*if necessary

Los Angeles Dodgers vs. winner of Braves-Padres

Game 1: TBD at Dodgers, Saturday, Oct. 5 (FOX/FS1)

Game 2: TBD at Dodgers, Sunday, Oct. 6 (FOX/FS1)

Game 3: Dodgers at TBD, Tuesday, Oct. 8 (FOX/FS1)

Game 4*: Dodgers at TBD, Wednesday, Oct. 9 (FOX/FS1)

Game 5*: TBD at Dodgers, Friday, Oct. 11 (FOX/FS1)

*if necessary

American League Championship Series

Best-of-seven series

Game 1: Monday, Oct. 14 (TBS)

Game 2: Tuesday, Oct. 15 (TBS)

Game 3: Thursday, Oct. 17 (TBS)

Game 4: Friday, Oct. 18 (TBS)

Game 5*: Saturday, Oct. 19 (TBS)

Game 6*: Monday, Oct. 21 (TBS)

Game 7*: Tuesday, Oct. 22 (TBS)

*if necessary

National League Championship Series

Best-of-seven series

Game 1: Sunday, Oct. 13 (FOX/FS1)

Game 2: Monday, Oct. 14 (FOX/FS1)

Game 3: Wednesday, Oct. 16 (FOX/FS1)

Game 4: Thursday, Oct. 17 (FOX/FS1)

Game 5*: Friday, Oct. 18 (FOX/FS1)

Game 6*: Sunday, Oct. 20 (FOX/FS1)

Game 7*: Monday, Oct. 21 (FOX/FS1)

*if necessary

World Series

Best-of-seven series

Game 1: Friday, Oct. 25 (FOX)

Game 2: Saturday, Oct. 26 (FOX)

Game 3: Monday, Oct. 28 (FOX)

Game 4: Tuesday, Oct. 29 (FOX)

Game 5*: Wednesday, Oct. 30 (FOX)

Game 6*: Friday, Nov. 1 (FOX)

Game 7*: Saturday, Nov. 2 (FOX)

*if necessary

Note: If both league championship series end by Oct. 19 -- meaning neither series lasts longer than five games -- the World Series will begin on Tuesday, Oct. 22