2024 MLB playoffs: Schedule, postseason bracket, standings

The 2024 MLB playoffs are finally here after the season wrapped up with a doubleheader of playoff-impacting baseball on Monday.
For the third year, the 12-team postseason will kick off with an action-packed wild-card round that starts Tuesday on ESPN, featuring eight teams battling for four spots to advance to the eight-team division series.
The American League playoff picture was wrapped up when the regular season was supposed to end on Sunday, with the Yankees and Guardians taking the top two spots. But the playoff picture in the National League -- where the Phillies and Dodgers claimed the top seeds -- wasn't set until the Mets and Braves finished up their two games on Monday. New York and Atlanta split their doubleheader to each clinch a playoff spot (officially eliminating Arizona), and they will head to their respective wild-card opponents in a quick turnaround before Tuesday. What a way to start postseason baseball!
From the first pitch of the wild-card games to the last out of the World Series, we've got you covered with the postseason bracket, schedules, results and how to watch every game this October.
American League Wild Card Series
Best-of-three series
All times Eastern
Detroit Tigers at Houston Astros
Detroit leads series 1-0
Game 1: Tigers 3, Astros 1
Game 2: Wednesday at 2:30 p.m. (ABC)
Game 3*: Thursday at 2:30 p.m. (ABC)
*if necessary
Kansas City Royals at Baltimore Orioles
Kansas City leads series 1-0
Game 1: Royals 1, Orioles 0
Game 2: Wednesday at 4:30 p.m. (ESPN)
Game 3*: Thursday at 4 p.m. (ESPN)
*if necessary
National League Wild Card Series
Best-of-three series
New York Mets at Milwaukee Brewers
New York leads series 1-0
Game 1: Mets 8, Brewers 4
Game 2: Wednesday at 7:30 p.m. (ESPN)
Game 3*: Thursday at 7 p.m. (ESPN)
*if necessary
Atlanta Braves at San Diego Padres
Game 1: Tuesday at 8:30 p.m. (ESPN)
Game 2: Wednesday at 8:30 p.m. (ESPN2)
Game 3*: Thursday at 8:30 p.m. (ESPN2)
*if necessary
American League Division Series
Best-of-five series
Cleveland Guardians vs. winner of Tigers-Astros
Game 1: TBD at Guardians, Saturday, Oct. 5 (TBS)
Game 2: TBD at Guardians, Monday, Oct. 7 (TBS)
Game 3: Guardians at TBD, Wednesday, Oct. 9 (TBS)
Game 4*: Guardians at TBD, Thursday, Oct. 10 (TBS)
Game 5*: TBD at Guardians, Saturday, Oct. 12 (TBS)
*if necessary
New York Yankees vs. winner of Royals-Orioles
Game 1: TBD at Yankees, Saturday, Oct. 5 (TBS)
Game 2: TBD at Yankees, Monday, Oct. 7 (TBS)
Game 3: Yankees at TBD, Wednesday, Oct. 9 (TBS)
Game 4*: Yankees at TBD, Thursday, Oct. 10 (TBS)
Game 5*: TBD at Yankees, Saturday, Oct. 12 (TBS)
*if necessary
National League Division Series
Best-of-five series
Philadelphia Phillies vs. winner of Mets-Brewers
Game 1: TBD at Phillies, Saturday, Oct. 5 (FOX/FS1)
Game 2: TBD at Phillies, Sunday, Oct. 6 (FOX/FS1)
Game 3: Phillies at TBD, Tuesday, Oct. 8 (FOX/FS1)
Game 4*: Phillies at TBD, Wednesday, Oct. 9 (FOX/FS1)
Game 5*: TBD at Phillies, Friday, Oct. 11 (FOX/FS1)
*if necessary
Los Angeles Dodgers vs. winner of Braves-Padres
Game 1: TBD at Dodgers, Saturday, Oct. 5 (FOX/FS1)
Game 2: TBD at Dodgers, Sunday, Oct. 6 (FOX/FS1)
Game 3: Dodgers at TBD, Tuesday, Oct. 8 (FOX/FS1)
Game 4*: Dodgers at TBD, Wednesday, Oct. 9 (FOX/FS1)
Game 5*: TBD at Dodgers, Friday, Oct. 11 (FOX/FS1)
*if necessary
American League Championship Series
Best-of-seven series
Game 1: Monday, Oct. 14 (TBS)
Game 2: Tuesday, Oct. 15 (TBS)
Game 3: Thursday, Oct. 17 (TBS)
Game 4: Friday, Oct. 18 (TBS)
Game 5*: Saturday, Oct. 19 (TBS)
Game 6*: Monday, Oct. 21 (TBS)
Game 7*: Tuesday, Oct. 22 (TBS)
*if necessary
National League Championship Series
Best-of-seven series
Game 1: Sunday, Oct. 13 (FOX/FS1)
Game 2: Monday, Oct. 14 (FOX/FS1)
Game 3: Wednesday, Oct. 16 (FOX/FS1)
Game 4: Thursday, Oct. 17 (FOX/FS1)
Game 5*: Friday, Oct. 18 (FOX/FS1)
Game 6*: Sunday, Oct. 20 (FOX/FS1)
Game 7*: Monday, Oct. 21 (FOX/FS1)
*if necessary
World Series
Best-of-seven series
Game 1: Friday, Oct. 25 (FOX)
Game 2: Saturday, Oct. 26 (FOX)
Game 3: Monday, Oct. 28 (FOX)
Game 4: Tuesday, Oct. 29 (FOX)
Game 5*: Wednesday, Oct. 30 (FOX)
Game 6*: Friday, Nov. 1 (FOX)
Game 7*: Saturday, Nov. 2 (FOX)
*if necessary
Note: If both league championship series end by Oct. 19 -- meaning neither series lasts longer than five games -- the World Series will begin on Tuesday, Oct. 22