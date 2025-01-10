Open Extended Reactions

The Baltimore Orioles have agreed to a $10 million, one-year contract with reliever Andrew Kittredge, according to a person with knowledge of the deal.

The person spoke to the The Associated Press on condition of anonymity Friday because the agreement has not been announced. The deal includes a $9 million salary this year and a $9 million team option for 2026 with a $1 million buyout.

The 34-year-old right-hander went 5-5 with a 2.80 ERA and one save last season with the St. Louis Cardinals, striking out 67 and walking 20 in 70⅔ innings. He spent the previous seven seasons with the Tampa Bay Rays and has a 23-12 career record with a 3.44 ERA in 240 relief appearances and 15 starts.

Baltimore's bullpen could get a big boost this season from the return of closer Félix Bautista, who missed last season following Tommy John surgery. The Orioles signed Craig Kimbrel to replace him, but he struggled to the point that he was released before the end of the season.

Now Kittredge gives Baltimore another reliever who can be deployed in the late innings. He's become a bit less of a ground ball pitcher in recent years, but that could fit well at Camden Yards depending on how the new wall in left field plays after being moved in a bit for 2025.

The Orioles lost ace starter Corbin Burnes to free agency. They've been active themselves, but they haven't been too aggressive, signing Charlie Morton, Gary Sánchez, Tomoyuki Sugano and now Kittredge to one-year deals. Baltimore did make a three-year commitment to outfielder Tyler O'Neill, although that deal includes a player opt-out after 2025.