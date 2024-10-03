Open Extended Reactions

There's nothing quite like wild-card week. The 2024 MLB playoffs began Tuesday with a best-of-three first round featuring eight teams battling to move on to their league's division series.

The first teams to go? After an incredible seven straight trips to the American League Championship Series, the Houston Astros were swept by the Detroit Tigers on Wednesday. In the very next game, the Baltimore Orioles were swept by the Kansas City Royals, another upset by an AL Central squad. Next to exit October were the Atlanta Braves, who fell in two straight to the San Diego Padres.

Whether your team's playoff departure comes in the opening days or after a long run, let's look ahead to what could be on the front office's to-do list heading into the offseason. ESPN MLB experts Alden Gonzalez, Bradford Doolittle and David Schoenfield identify the free agents to watch, key priorities and a question that will shape the coming months for each eliminated squad.

