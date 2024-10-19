Open Extended Reactions

One team is one win from the World Series. Another is one win from turning its league championship series around.

In the opener, the Los Angeles Dodgers failed to punch their ticket to the Fall Classic, falling to the New York Mets in Game 5 of the NLCS. They'll need to win one of two now as the series shifts back to L.A.

Meanwhile, if the Cleveland Guardians can follow up their instant-classic victory over the New York Yankees last night with another win tonight, they'll tie the ALCS at two.

We've got it all covered, from live updates and analysis during the games to takeaways after the final pitch to what's next for each team.

Dodgers lead series 3-2

The Mets just won't go away. They took care of business against a less-than-sharp Jack Flaherty in Game 5, staving off elimination with an offensive onslaught. It started with Pete Alonso's three-run shot in the first inning -- he golfed one to center off his cleats -- then continued with a five-run third, finally chasing Flaherty. Perhaps if Dave Roberts had a quicker hook, the Dodgers might have been able to pull off a comeback, because their offense came alive thanks to Andy Pages, who homered twice. Instead, New York kept tacking on and forcing L.A. to respond. At one point, the visitors scored four straight runs thanks to Pages and Mookie Betts, who went deep as well, but that's as close as they would come. The story of the game was Flaherty. He had nothing just five days after shutting out the Mets over seven innings. Dodgers pitchers failed to strike out any Mets -- that's the first time a team has had zero K's in a playoff game since 2002.

What to watch in Game 6: The day off will do both bullpens some good, but the starting pitching advantage will swing to the Mets as they'll have Sean Manaea starting on an extra day of rest -- something sorely needed at this time of year. Think the Dodgers can't lose two straight at home? See last year's Phillies, who lost Games 6 and 7 to the Diamondbacks. The Mets have that same backs-against-the wall mojo. And they have Grimace! Of course, the Dodgers have Shohei Ohtani. It should be a good finish to a series featuring blowouts so far. -- Jesse Rogers

Matchups

New York Yankees at Cleveland Guardians, 8:08 p.m.

Yankees lead series 2-1

Pitching matchup: Luis Gil (15-7, 3.50 ERA) vs. Gavin Williams (3-10, 4.86 ERA)

Starting lineups:

Yankees

Gleyber Torres (R) 2B

Juan Soto (L) RF

Aaron Judge (R) CF

Jazz Chisholm Jr. (L) 3B

Giancarlo Stanton (R) DH

Anthony Rizzo (L) 1B

Anthony Volpe (R) SS

Austin Wells (L) C

Alex Verdugo (L) LF

Guardians

Steven Kwan (L) LF

Kyle Manzardo (L) DH

Jose Ramirez (S) 3B

Josh Naylor (L) 1B

Lane Thomas (R) CF

Daniel Schneemann (L) RF

Andres Gimenez (L) 2B

Austin Hedges (R) C

Brayan Rocchio (S) SS