Game 4 started with a familiar sight in this World Series: Freddie Freeman hitting a home run to give the Los Angeles Dodgers a lead. But this time, the Yankees had an answer in the form of Anthony Volpe's third-inning grand slam that sparked an 11-4 victory and cut New York's series deficit to 3-1.

Who else stepped up as New York extended this series, and will it go back to L.A.? We've got it all covered, from live updates and analysis during the game to takeaways after the final pitch to what's next for each team.

Takeaways

New York Yankees 11, Los Angeles Dodgers 4

Yankees: The Yankees finally got their big hit. Volpe's go-ahead grand slam off Daniel Hudson with two outs in the third inning was the breakthrough blast the Yankees needed. It electrified the sold-out crowd. It supplied the club oxygen. Most importantly, it gave them a lead for the first time since Freeman's walk-off grand slam in Game 1. New York added six runs against the Dodgers' bullpen, marking the first time the Yanks have won a game in this postseason by more than three runs. The outburst ensured they'll live to play another day. Will it be the turning point in a historic comeback? It's at least a start. -- Jorge Castillo

Dodgers: It was clear, almost from the onset, that the Dodgers were basically punting Game 4. Six of their high-leverage relievers threw a combined 100 pitches in their win the prior night, the first of three consecutive games in New York. Their plan in Game 4 was to turn to those arms again only if they held a lead. And because their lead evaporated early -- when the Yankees put together a four-run third inning to take a 5-2 advantage -- the Dodgers' best arms didn't enter.

It's the advantage of having a 3-0 Series lead, the type no team has ever given up in the World Series. But it came at a cost. The Dodgers continued to chip away at their deficit, making this a two-run game going into the final three innings. But Brent Honeywell, probably the last reliever on their depth chart, checked in, gave up five runs in the eighth and turned this into a blowout. -- Jorge Castillo

Dodgers: The good news for the Dodgers is that they will have all of their high-leverage arms -- save for maybe Daniel Hudson, who has pitched in back-to-back games -- ready for a Game 5 matchup against Gerrit Cole. The bad news, of course, is that they lost a game in the World Series. Those are quite valuable. Dodgers manager Dave Roberts made a similar gamble in Game 5 of the National League Championship Series, essentially punting a game and then coming back to clinch the pennant with an array of fresh arms in Game 6. The Dodgers hope for a similar outcome in the final round. -- Alden Gonzalez

The big question for Game 5: Can the Yankees send this series back to Los Angeles? The team that ran roughshod through the American League playoffs finally showed up Tuesday night, blasting three home runs -- including a third-inning grand slam from Volpe that gave the Yankees the lead for good -- and producing 11 runs on just nine hits.

Not only did New York avoid a sweep, its ace awaits: Cole will start Game 5 after an excellent showing in Game 1 that was spoiled by Freeman's walk-off grand slam. He'll face Jack Flaherty, as the Dodgers get back to their rotation after their attempt at winning the World Series with a bullpen game Tuesday went awry.

The Yankees still have plenty of work to do. Aaron Judge's eighth-inning RBI single was a good sign. Volpe's tremendous all-around performance -- he went 2-for-3, drove in four runs, scored three runs and was very good on defense -- could portend the sort of lineup depth the Yankees need. Austin Wells also went 2-for-3 and hit a home run. The Dodgers didn't use any of their leverage relievers, so the Yankees must contend with that. But no team that ever trailed 3-0 in the World Series has forced a Game 6. The Yankees gave themselves a chance to be the first. -- Jeff Passan

