NEW YORK -- Nestor Cortes knows there's a long-term injury risk if he pitches in the World Series just one month after being diagnosed with a flexor strain, often a precursor to a serious elbow injury. Pitching could cost Cortes, a free agent after next season, millions of dollars.

But he expects to be on the New York Yankees' World Series roster for Game 1 on Friday against the Los Angeles Dodgers. It's a risk -- after conversations with team officials, trainers, his agents and his family -- that he's willing to take.

"We have weighed in the consequences this can lead up to," Cortes said, "but if I have a ring and then a year off of baseball, then so be it."

The odds were against Cortes pitching again in 2024 when he was placed on the injured list less than a month ago. It would've taken the Yankees reaching the World Series to give him enough time. Even then, though, chances were low.

But the 29-year-old Cortes was determined. So, after not throwing for 10 days and receiving a PRP injection, he began ramping up. He threw from 60 feet then 90 feet then 120 feet. Then, finally, off the mound. On Tuesday, he threw a 28-pitch live bullpen session at Yankee Stadium against a group of hitters that included Oswaldo Cabrera and Austin Wells. Afterward, he said he expects to be on the Yankees' World Series roster as long as he wakes up Wednesday without any unusual soreness.

"It's as good as it could be," Cortes said. "I think when the adrenaline kicks in and given the fact that we're on the biggest stage of baseball, I think I'll be able to do it. I think given how versatile I am and different roles I've been in throughout my career, I'm going to be up for the task and ready to go."

Yankees manager Aaron Boone on Monday said there was a "good chance" Cortes would be on the roster. On Tuesday, he said the Yankees are considering carrying 13 pitchers and 13 position players for the World Series after having 12 pitchers available for the AL Championship Series. Cortes would presumably replace a position player if they decide on 13 pitchers. He would replace another pitcher if they go with 14 position players again.

Cortes hasn't pitched since Sept. 18. Seven days later, he was scratched from a scheduled start and placed on the injured list, ending his regular season. A starter for nearly the entire season -- 30 of his 31 appearances were starts -- he would pitch out of the Yankees' bullpen in the World Series ready to throw "20 to 30 pitches." Pitching back-to-back days is unlikely, though he said it could happen if the first day's workload is light.

The Yankees carried two left-handed relievers -- Tim Hill and Tim Mayza -- for their first two playoff series. Hill has appeared in seven of the Yankees' nine postseason games, including all five ALCS games, and has allowed one earned run across 5⅔ innings. Mayza has logged 1⅓ innings in two outings in the playoffs.

The trio -- should Cortes land on the roster -- would be tasked with quieting a potent group of left-handed hitters that includes Freddie Freeman, Max Muncy, and Shohei Ohtani, the presumptive NL MVP.

"I'm going to have to bring out the kitchen sink on him," Cortes said of Ohtani. "And not only him, but all the other lefties that they have in that lineup."