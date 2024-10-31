Walker Buehler earns the save as the Dodgers claim the 2024 World Series over the Yankees, the eighth in the franchise's history. (1:04)

The Los Angeles Dodgers are back on top of the baseball world.

Down 5-0, Los Angeles battled back to tie the score with a five-run fifth inning. The New York Yankees then went back ahead in the bottom of the sixth before the Dodgers answered to take a decisive 7-6 lead in the top of the eighth. The five-run deficit to win is the largest to clinch a World Series.

Walker Buehler closed it out with a 1-2-3 ninth inning to defeat the Yankees and give the Dodgers their second World Series in the past five seasons. It marks Los Angeles' eighth World Series title in franchise history, tying the San Francisco Giants for the fifth most.

Freddie Freeman earned World Series MVP honors, finishing with four home runs and 12 RBIs, and his second World Series title. He's now one of four active players -- Mookie Betts, Justin Verlander and Jose Altuve -- to win multiple titles and regular-season MVPs in their career.

After finishing with MLB's best record in the regular season, Los Angeles continued its dominance into the postseason. The Dodgers defeated challenges in the National League from the San Diego Padres and New York Mets before handling the Yankees in five games in the Fall Classic.

Here's how the sports world reacted to Los Angeles' championship victory.

Local love

A handful of Los Angeles-area teams congratulated the Dodgers. Former Los Angeles Lakers center Dwight Howard and Magic Johnson, who is a member of the Dodgers ownership group, also chimed in.

LA STAND UP pic.twitter.com/7rB4O7RQJ1 — Los Angeles Lakers (@Lakers) October 31, 2024

WORLD SERIES CHAMPIONS 🏆



Congratulations @Dodgers on bringin' it home! 💙 pic.twitter.com/2GfBRs0ONa — Los Angeles Rams (@RamsNFL) October 31, 2024

LA is 𝗧𝗛𝗘 𝗣𝙇𝘼𝗖𝗘 𝗧𝗢 𝗕𝗘.



Congratulations to the @Dodgers on bringing the #WorldSeries title home! pic.twitter.com/OvPqjflcva — USC Trojans (@USC_Athletics) October 31, 2024

How bout them Dodgers 😮‍💨 — Dwight Howard (@DwightHoward) October 31, 2024

MLB world

The Dodgers win caught the attention of multiple members of Major League Baseball, including former Yankee Roger Clemens.

It was a hard fought #WorldSeries. Congratulations to the #Dodgers and kudos to the #Yankees for playing until the very last out. See ya for Spring Training ⚾️ pic.twitter.com/uScWK6AisA — Yogi Berra Museum (@YogiBerraMuseum) October 31, 2024

Congrats to the #LetsGoDodgers and Freddie Freeman. Freddie you're a true king and deserve all this! Absolute legend ❗️🫡#WorldSeries #LetsGoDodgers — Eric Hosmer (@TheRealHos305) October 31, 2024

Congratulations to the @Dodgers for the Title and a great 2024 season, what a comeback to close it in Game 5!

Felicidades a los Dodgers por el Campeonato 2024, tremenda temporada! A nuestros representantes Miguel Rojas y Brusdar Graterol. 🙌🔥🏆 #WorldSeries https://t.co/bEgRZG6dh8 — Omar Vizquel (@VizquelOmar13) October 31, 2024

Congrats to my dawgs! Yall earned that 💯 — Yency Almonte (@showtimealmonte) October 31, 2024

Celebrity fans

There are no shortage of big names who support the Dodgers. They made sure to congratulate Los Angeles after the World Series win.

Mic Drop!!! Dodgers beat the Yanks!!!! It Was A Good Day!!! pic.twitter.com/ol6FQPni1G — Ice Cube (@icecube) October 31, 2024

Congratulations! The LA Dodgers at the World Series Champions!!!!!!!!!!!!! pic.twitter.com/f0uXVMPc8c — Wendell Pierce (@WendellPierce) October 31, 2024

ESPN Research contributed to this report.