          2024 World Series: Sports world reacts to Los Angeles Dodgers win

          play
          Dodgers win World Series as Walker Buehler stifles Yankees in 9th (1:04)

          Walker Buehler earns the save as the Dodgers claim the 2024 World Series over the Yankees, the eighth in the franchise's history. (1:04)

          Oct 31, 2024, 04:26 AM

          The Los Angeles Dodgers are back on top of the baseball world.

          Down 5-0, Los Angeles battled back to tie the score with a five-run fifth inning. The New York Yankees then went back ahead in the bottom of the sixth before the Dodgers answered to take a decisive 7-6 lead in the top of the eighth. The five-run deficit to win is the largest to clinch a World Series.

          Walker Buehler closed it out with a 1-2-3 ninth inning to defeat the Yankees and give the Dodgers their second World Series in the past five seasons. It marks Los Angeles' eighth World Series title in franchise history, tying the San Francisco Giants for the fifth most.

          Freddie Freeman earned World Series MVP honors, finishing with four home runs and 12 RBIs, and his second World Series title. He's now one of four active players -- Mookie Betts, Justin Verlander and Jose Altuve -- to win multiple titles and regular-season MVPs in their career.

          After finishing with MLB's best record in the regular season, Los Angeles continued its dominance into the postseason. The Dodgers defeated challenges in the National League from the San Diego Padres and New York Mets before handling the Yankees in five games in the Fall Classic.

          Here's how the sports world reacted to Los Angeles' championship victory.

          Local love

          A handful of Los Angeles-area teams congratulated the Dodgers. Former Los Angeles Lakers center Dwight Howard and Magic Johnson, who is a member of the Dodgers ownership group, also chimed in.

          MLB world

          The Dodgers win caught the attention of multiple members of Major League Baseball, including former Yankee Roger Clemens.

          Celebrity fans

          There are no shortage of big names who support the Dodgers. They made sure to congratulate Los Angeles after the World Series win.

          ESPN Research contributed to this report.