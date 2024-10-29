        <
        >

          Derek Jeter, Fat Joe lead World Series Game 3 attendees

          • ESPN staffOct 29, 2024, 01:49 AM

          The stars are out for Game 3 of the 2024 World Series in Los Angeles.

          While prime-time names such as Shohei Ohtani and Aaron Judge will compete on the field for the Los Angeles Dodgers and New York Yankees, plenty of additional star power will shine in the stands.

          With two of MLB's top brands battling it out for championship honors, the celebrity investment in the Series is certain to be high.

          Here are some of the biggest names to have donned the Dodgers' and Yankees' respective colors, as well as the notable names in attendance throughout the current series.

          Faces in the crowd for Game 3

          Derek Jeter

          Fat Joe

          Leslie Odom Jr.

          CC Sabathia

          Faces in the crowd for Game 2

          Ice Cube

          Andre Ethier and Matt Kemp

          Jon Hamm

          Bill Nye

          Rita Ora

          Taika Waititi

          Mark Hoppus

          Nicholas Braun

          Jimmy Kimmel

          Billy Crudup, Jason Bateman

          Faces in the crowd for Game 1

          John Legend

          Billie Jean King

          Bryan Cranston

          Will Arnett

          Some of the most iconic names to rep the Yankees

          Jay-Z

          Spike Lee

          Adam Sandler

          Dodgers' famous fandom doesn't disappoint, either

          Samuel L. Jackson

          Rob Lowe

          Will Ferrell