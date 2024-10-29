The stars are out for Game 3 of the 2024 World Series in Los Angeles.

While prime-time names such as Shohei Ohtani and Aaron Judge will compete on the field for the Los Angeles Dodgers and New York Yankees, plenty of additional star power will shine in the stands.

With two of MLB's top brands battling it out for championship honors, the celebrity investment in the Series is certain to be high.

Here are some of the biggest names to have donned the Dodgers' and Yankees' respective colors, as well as the notable names in attendance throughout the current series.

Faces in the crowd for Game 3

Derek Jeter

No 2., Derek Jeter, No. 2 🫡



Thanks to Hall of Famer @derekjeter for throwing out tonight's ceremonial 1st pitch 🔥 pic.twitter.com/ZfXku4dkgT — New York Yankees (@Yankees) October 29, 2024

Fat Joe

Artist Fat Joe performs on the field prior to Game 3 of the 2024 World Series between the Los Angeles Dodgers and New York Yankees. Alex Slitz/Getty Images

Leslie Odom Jr.

Leslie Odom Jr. performs the national anthem prior to Game 3 of the 2024 World Series. (Photo by Daniel Shirey/MLB Photos via Getty Images)

CC Sabathia

CC Sabathia looks on prior to Game 3 of the 2024 World Series. (Photo by Dustin Satloff/MLB Photos via Getty Images)

Faces in the crowd for Game 2

Ice Cube

Ice Cube fired up the Dodgers crowd with "It Was a Good Day" before Game 2. Steph Chambers/Getty Images

Andre Ethier and Matt Kemp

Former Dodgers stars Andre Ethier and Matt Kemp threw out the ceremonial first pitches before Game 2. Wally Skalij/Los Angeles Times via Getty Images

Jon Hamm

Jon Hamm laughs as he takes in Game 2. Katharine Lotze/Getty Images

Bill Nye

Rita Ora

Rita Ora watches Game 2 of the 2024 World Series. Katharine Lotze/Getty Images

Taika Waititi

Filmmaker Taika Waititi looks on during Game 2 of the 2024 World Series. Katharine Lotze/Getty Images

Mark Hoppus

Blink-182's Mark Hoppus checks out Game 2 of the 2024 World Series. Katharine Lotze/Getty Images

Nicholas Braun

Actor Nicholas Braun watches the action in Game 2. Katharine Lotze/Getty Images

Jimmy Kimmel

Jimmy Kimmel sits in the stands in Game 2 of the World Series in Los Angeles. Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images

Billy Crudup, Jason Bateman

Actors Billy Crudup and Jason Bateman take in Game 2. Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images

Faces in the crowd for Game 1

John Legend

John Legend watches Game 1 of the 2024 World Series between the Los Angeles Dodgers and New York Yankees. Wally Skalij/Los Angeles Times via Getty Images

Billie Jean King

Billie Jean King watches Game 1 of the 2024 World Series. Rob Tringali/MLB Photos via Getty Images

Bryan Cranston

Bryan Cranston waves to the crowd ahead of Game 1 of the 2024 World Series at Dodger Stadium. (Photo by Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images)

Will Arnett

Will Arnett attends Game 1 of the 2024 World Series at Dodger Stadium. Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images

Some of the most iconic names to rep the Yankees

Jay-Z

Jay-Z at Game 5 of the 2011 ALDS between the New York Yankees and Detroit Tigers. Jim McIsaac/Getty Images

Spike Lee

Spike Lee at Game 1 of the 2024 ALCS between the New York Yankees and Cleveland Guardians. Sarah Stier/Getty Images

Adam Sandler

Adam Sandler throws out the first pitch before a 2005 game between the New York Yankees and Boston Red Sox. Jim Rogash/WireImage

Dodgers' famous fandom doesn't disappoint, either

Samuel L. Jackson

Former Los Angeles Dodgers outfielder Matt Kemp with actor Samuel L. Jackson. (Photo by Jon Soohoo/Los Angeles Dodgers via Getty Images)

Rob Lowe

Rob Lowe watches from the stands during Game 6 of the 2024 NLCS between the New York Mets and the Los Angeles Dodgers. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)

Will Ferrell