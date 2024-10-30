Mookie Betts catches a foul popup but struggles with multiple Yankees fans, who knock the ball from his glove. The play was ruled an out. (0:45)

Open Extended Reactions

Two New York Yankees fans have been banned from attending Game 5 of the World Series after interfering with Los Angeles Dodgers star Mookie Betts in Game 4.

The Yankees announced in a statement Wednesday that the fans "will not be permitted to attend tonight's game in any capacity" and added that the incident Tuesday night with Betts was "egregious and unacceptable."

A source told ESPN's Jesse Rogers earlier Wednesday that it was not immediately clear whether the ban against Austin Capobianco and John Peter, both season-ticket holders, would apply to any Yankee Stadium games next season.

"The safety and security of players, fans and Stadium staff is the foundational element of every event held at Yankee Stadium, and it cannot be compromised," the Yankees said in their statement.

"Tonight marks the final home game of year, and we want every ounce of our fans' passion on display. Yankee Stadium is known for its energy and intensity, however the exuberance of supporting one's team can never cross the line into intentionally putting players at physical risk."

Austin Capobianco, left, and John Peter, right, were ejected for trying to pry the ball out of Mookie Betts' glove in the first inning. Getty Images

The team said it gave the fans' Game 5 tickets to an ill child and his family who were unable to attend a kids-only news conference at the ballpark in September to mark Childhood Cancer Awareness Month.

Capobianco told Rogers that the Yankees refunded him the cost of the tickets for Game 5 and also informed him that he would be arrested if he tried to attend the game.

"We're hoping for a short-term ban," Capobianco told Rogers. "We don't want to lose the season tickets."

Major League Baseball Players Association executive director Tony Clark said in a statement Wednesday that the union "will be closely tracking both the response to that incident and the protective measures taken going forward."

"The MLBPA takes Player safety and security very seriously, including and especially at the ballpark," Clark said. "As with every incident at the ballpark that affects Players, we have been in regular contact with League security officials since last night's incident."

Capobianco and Peter were ejected for prying the ball out of Betts' glove after the right fielder's leaping catch in the first inning.

Betts leaped at the wall along the right-field line in foul territory and initially caught Gleyber Torres' popup. Capobianco, seated in the first row and wearing a gray Yankees road jersey, grabbed Betts' glove with both hands and pulled the ball out while Peter grabbed Betts' non-glove hand at the wrist.

Betts reacted angrily, and Torres was immediately called out on fan interference.

"Not good. There's no place for that. It's as simple as that," New York manager Aaron Boone said Wednesday. "Come here, cheer, root for your team, whatever. No place for that. Should never have hands on anyone."

Yankees left fielder Alex Verdugo said Wednesday he wasn't too surprised by what happened in New York.

"I saw it. It was maybe one of the more extreme -- kind of trying to rip a ball out," he said. "But at the same time, that's kind of New York. I feel like that's what you expect out here. You expect some unique things.

"At the end of the day, I didn't feel it was too serious. I think Mookie kind of shook it off, too. That's just kind of the passion, I guess, New Yorkers have."

It was the second time Torres had an at-bat impacted by fan interference this World Series. With two outs in the ninth inning of Game 1 at Dodger Stadium, Torres hit a fly ball to left field, and a fan reached over and caught the ball. Torres was awarded a double.

Information from The Associated Press was used in this report.