Moments after winning his second World Series title, Los Angeles Dodgers reliever Daniel Hudson announced his retirement from baseball.

"This was the only reason I came back -- to go out on top," Hudson told reporters Wednesday night. "And that's what's happening."

Hudson pitched in a pair of World Series games against the New York Yankees, striking out two during the Dodgers' Game 3 win but taking the loss after allowing four runs in Game 4.

It was a rebounding farewell season for the 37-year-old Hudson, who had a 3.00 ERA over 65 appearances -- his most since 2019 -- after signing a minor league contract with the Dodgers in December and making the major league roster before Opening Day.

Hudson pitched for seven teams over a 16-year major league career, finishing with a 65-45 record, a 3.74 ERA and 817 strikeouts.

He added the 2024 title to the 2019 World Series he won with the Washington Nationals.