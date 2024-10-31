Tim Kurkjian breaks down the twists and turns of the battle between the Dodgers and Yankees in Game 5 of the World Series. (1:19)

Forget advanced analytics, draft capital and payroll flexibility -- apparently, all you need to win the World Series is Will Smith.

With the Los Angeles Dodgers defeating the New York Yankees in five games on Wednesday night, a team with a player named Will Smith on their active roster has won the Fall Classic five years in a row, as pointed out by the Talkin' Baseball podcast. The Dodgers accomplished the feat in 2020 and 2024 with catcher Will Smith, while the Atlanta Braves, Houston Astros and Texas Rangers swapped reliever Will Smith among them from 2021-23.

What's even odder about this stat is that your Will Smith doesn't even need to necessarily excel in the World Series for you to win. While Will Smith the pitcher has put up a respectable 3.38 ERA in his three World Series, Will Smith the catcher has hit only .143 with 13 strikeouts in 46 Fall Classic plate appearances, though he did add two home runs as well.

While Will Smith the catcher is locked up on the Dodgers for a while, Will Smith the pitcher is a free agent in 2025. Just a heads-up.