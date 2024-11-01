Open Extended Reactions

The Philadelphia Phillies traded infielder/outfielder Scott Kingery to the Los Angeles Angels on Friday for cash considerations.

Kingery, 30, appeared in 325 games for the Phillies from 2018 to 2022 but spent the past two seasons at Triple-A Lehigh Valley. He batted .268 with 25 homers, 67 RBIs and 25 steals in 125 games with the IronPigs in 2024.

A second-round draft pick by Philadelphia in 2015, Kingery is a career .229 hitter with 30 home runs, 96 RBIs and 25 stolen bases in the majors.

Defensively, Kingery has made more than 30 starts at four different positions: shortstop, third base, second base and center field.