Surefire Hall of Fame pitcher Clayton Kershaw confirmed he underwent foot and knee surgeries on Thursday and will begin rehabilitation with the intention of returning for an 18th season in 2025.

The surgery to his left foot was performed by Dr. Kenneth Jung, while noted surgeon Dr. Neal ElAttrache repaired the meniscus in his left knee.

"Thank you Dr ElAttrache and Dr Jung for fixing them! Planning to crush some rehab and be good as can be come next year," Kershaw posted to Instagram on Thursday. "Thanks for all the prayers and support! World Series champs!"

Kershaw, 36, was limited to seven games for the Los Angeles Dodgers in 2024 following left shoulder surgery in the offseason.

He made his season debut July 25 and pitched 30 innings before reporting damage to his toe, which turned out to be a ruptured plantar plate and arthritis in his left foot.

The three-time NL Cy Young Award winner and 2014 NL MVP didn't pitch in the postseason. He has been a mainstay in the Dodgers' rotation, spending his entire MLB career in Los Angeles.

Kershaw pitched on one-year contracts in 2022 and 2023 before signing an incentive-laden $5 million deal for 2024 that included a 2025 option for $10 million. With incentives, he earned $7.5 million in 2024.

He declined the 2025 option, but it is expected he and the Dodgers will renegotiate another incentive-based deal for the season since he declared himself a "Dodger for life" at the World Series championship parade. As a free agent, he currently isn't on the 40-man roster, and that gives the Dodgers some roster flexibility to work with over the winter.

Information from Field Level Media was used in this report.