DALLAS -- The Detroit Tigers have added Alex Cobb to their rotation, agreeing to a one-year contract with the veteran right-hander, according to multiple reports.

The deal is pending a physical.

Detroit earned an AL wild-card spot this season for its first postseason appearance since 2014. It swept Houston in the opening round before it was eliminated by Cleveland in five games in their AL Division Series.

The 37-year-old Cobb joins a rotation fronted by AL Cy Young Award winner Tarik Skubal.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.