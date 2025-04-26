Open Extended Reactions

ST. LOUIS -- Milwaukee Brewers center fielder Garrett Mitchell left Friday night's 3-2 loss to the St. Louis Cardinals in the fourth inning with left oblique tightness.

Mitchell grounded out to Cardinals shortstop Masyn Winn in the top of the fourth and did not take the field in the bottom half of the inning.

Isaac Collins replaced Mitchell in the lineup, playing left field with right fielder Sal Frelick moving to center field and left fielder Jackson Chourio moving to right.

Mitchell is hitting .209 in 69 at-bats over 25 games this season for Milwaukee, which had lost three of its past four games entering Friday.

The Associated Press contributed to this story.