HOUSTON -- Minnesota third baseman Royce Lewis strained his left hamstring in the ninth inning of the Twins' loss to Houston on Friday night.

Lewis pulled up as he was running to first base on a single in the ninth and was replaced by a pinch-runner. Manager Rocco Baldelli said the team didn't know how severe Lewis' injury was.

"He actually tested relatively well after the game upon examination in the training room," Baldelli said. "We're going to bring him in tomorrow and check him out, see how he comes in. A lot of the times you learn a lot just by how the guy shows up the next day, how he can move around, what he's capable of doing. That will tell us a lot, and then we'll be able to make a decision of some kind as far as the next step one way or the other."

The injury comes after Lewis missed the first 35 games of the season with a moderate strain of the same hamstring that occurred running out a ground ball in spring training.

Lewis, the first overall pick in the 2017 draft, has been plagued by injuries in his career. He played just 82 games last season while missing time with a severe quadriceps strain and a groin injury. Those injuries came after he tore the ACL in his right knee in both 2021 and 2022.

Lewis, who homered Friday night, is hitting .202 with two home runs and nine RBIs in 30 games this season.