Free agent reliever Mark Leiter Jr is in agreement on a 1-year contract with the A's, sources told ESPN.

The deal is for roughly $3 million, per sources.

Leiter, 34, was non-tendered by the New York Yankees this offseason after compiling a 4.84 ERA in 59 appearances in 2025. He'll be joining his fifth major league team as he enters the seventh season of his career after breaking into the big leagues with the Phillies in 2017. He has a career 4.60 ERA on 270 games, the majority of them as a reliever.

Leiter's best year came with the Chicago Cubs in 2023 when he appeared in a career-high 69 games. He was traded to the Yankees the following season and thrust into the playoffs after an injury opened a roster spot for him in the ALCS. He appeared in four World Series games that year without giving up a run.

Leiter is know as a ground ball specialist, which should come in handy in hitter-friendly Sutter Health Park. The deal is pending a physical.