How to watch UFC Fight Night: Edwards vs. Brady on ESPN+

The UFC visits London for the 16th time Saturday when it travels across the pond and sets up the Octagon for UFC Fight Night: Edwards vs. Brady. Former welterweight champion Leon Edwards takes on surging contender Sean Brady in the main event at The O2 Arena.

Coverage begins at 1 p.m. ET on ESPN+ and Disney+. The main card is scheduled to begin at 4 p.m.

Edwards (22-4-0) returns to action for the first time since losing the title to Belal Muhammad at UFC 304 last July. The Kingston, Jamaica, native and Birmingham, England, resident had gone 13 straight bouts without a loss. "Rocky" was originally scheduled to face Jack Della Maddalena this weekend, but Della Maddalena will now take on Muhammad for the belt at UFC 315 in May.

Brady (17-1-0) steps in and presents an entirely different challenge than his Australian counterpart. The grappler from Philadelphia has earned back-to-back wins since suffering the lone defeat of his career to Muhammad at UFC 280 in October 2022. After submitting Kelvin Gastelum in December 2023, Brady dropped Gilbert Burns via unanimous decision in his only appearance of 2024.

What are the top storylines at UFC Fight Night? How are experts breaking them down? What do the fighters have to say? Here is the fight card, how to watch it and a collection of all the UFC Fight Night essentials:

UFC Fight Night fight card

ESPN+, 4 p.m. ET

Welterweight: Leon Edwards vs. Sean Brady

Light heavyweight: Jan Blachowicz vs. Carlos Ulberg

Welterweight: Gunnar Nelson vs. Kevin Holland

Women's strawweight: Molly McCann vs. Alexia Thainara

Lightweight: Jordan Vucenic vs. Chris Duncan

Featherweight: Nathaniel Wood vs. Morgan Charrière

ESPN+, 1 p.m. ET

Lightweight: Jai Herbert vs. Chris Padilla

Flyweight: Lone'er Kavanagh vs. Felipe dos Santos

Heavyweight: Marcin Tybura vs. Mick Parkin

Middleweight: Christian Leroy Duncan vs. Andrey Pulyaev

Women's strawweight: Shauna Bannon vs. Puja Tomar

Bantamweight: Nathan Fletcher vs. Caolán Loughran

Lightweight: Guram Kutateladze vs. Kauê Fernandes

How to watch the fights

Watch the fights on ESPN+: Get ESPN+ here.

Fans can catch all the action in the UFC streaming hub.

There's also FightCenter, which offers live updates for every UFC card.