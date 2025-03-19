        <
          How to watch UFC Fight Night: Edwards vs. Brady on ESPN+

          Leon Edwards takes on Sean Brady in the main event at UFC Fight Night on Saturday. Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images
          • Keith Jenkins
          Mar 19, 2025, 08:44 PM

          The UFC visits London for the 16th time Saturday when it travels across the pond and sets up the Octagon for UFC Fight Night: Edwards vs. Brady. Former welterweight champion Leon Edwards takes on surging contender Sean Brady in the main event at The O2 Arena.

          Coverage begins at 1 p.m. ET on ESPN+ and Disney+. The main card is scheduled to begin at 4 p.m.

          Edwards (22-4-0) returns to action for the first time since losing the title to Belal Muhammad at UFC 304 last July. The Kingston, Jamaica, native and Birmingham, England, resident had gone 13 straight bouts without a loss. "Rocky" was originally scheduled to face Jack Della Maddalena this weekend, but Della Maddalena will now take on Muhammad for the belt at UFC 315 in May.

          Brady (17-1-0) steps in and presents an entirely different challenge than his Australian counterpart. The grappler from Philadelphia has earned back-to-back wins since suffering the lone defeat of his career to Muhammad at UFC 280 in October 2022. After submitting Kelvin Gastelum in December 2023, Brady dropped Gilbert Burns via unanimous decision in his only appearance of 2024.

          What are the top storylines at UFC Fight Night? How are experts breaking them down? What do the fighters have to say? Here is the fight card, how to watch it and a collection of all the UFC Fight Night essentials:

          UFC Fight Night fight card

          ESPN+, 4 p.m. ET

          Welterweight: Leon Edwards vs. Sean Brady

          Light heavyweight: Jan Blachowicz vs. Carlos Ulberg

          Welterweight: Gunnar Nelson vs. Kevin Holland

          Women's strawweight: Molly McCann vs. Alexia Thainara

          Lightweight: Jordan Vucenic vs. Chris Duncan

          Featherweight: Nathaniel Wood vs. Morgan Charrière

          ESPN+, 1 p.m. ET

          Lightweight: Jai Herbert vs. Chris Padilla

          Flyweight: Lone'er Kavanagh vs. Felipe dos Santos

          Heavyweight: Marcin Tybura vs. Mick Parkin

          Middleweight: Christian Leroy Duncan vs. Andrey Pulyaev

          Women's strawweight: Shauna Bannon vs. Puja Tomar

          Bantamweight: Nathan Fletcher vs. Caolán Loughran

          Lightweight: Guram Kutateladze vs. Kauê Fernandes

          How to watch the fights

