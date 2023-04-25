In Game 7 of the 2016 Finals, a careless fourth-quarter turnover by Stephen Curry helped contribute to the 73-win Golden State Warriors becoming the first team in NBA history to blow a 3-1 lead in the Finals. Seven years later, another careless Curry mistake -- this time calling a timeout when his team had none remaining -- nearly caused the Warriors to fall into a 3-1 deficit of their own against the Sacramento Kings. But a potential winning 3-pointer by Harrison Barnes -- who was on the Warriors' side back in 2016 -- was off, leaving the series tied at two games apiece as it shifts back to Sacramento on Wednesday (10 p.m. ET on TNT).

Golden State's title defense hinges on its ability to win two of the next three games -- including at least one on the road, where it has won just 11 times in 43 tries this season -- against one of the NBA's most exciting young teams.

Let's look at the four biggest factors that will decide the fate of the battle for Northern California bragging rights and a date with either the Memphis Grizzlies or Los Angeles Lakers in the second round.

1. Stephen Curry vs. De'Aaron Fox

This series has been riveting so far in large part because of the duel between the two point guards separated by 10 years in age. Fox, making his playoff debut, has been incredible, leading the Kings in points, assists, steals and free throw attempts (and, coincidentally, doing so while wearing Curry's signature sneakers).