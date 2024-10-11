        <
          Basketball Hall of Fame: Class of 2024 news, schedule and more

          Oct 11, 2024, 01:00 PM

          The Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame announced the class of legends who will be enshrined in Springfield, Massachusetts.

          Former NBA stars Vince Carter and Chauncey Billups headline the 13-member class, which also includes Lakers legends Michael Cooper and Jerry West -- who is the first person to be inducted into the Hall of Fame as both a player and a contributor.

          The full list of nominees from the North American and women's committees were unveiled in December. Finalists for enshrinement were announced ahead of NBA All-Star Weekend in Salt Lake City, and the full class was announced as part of the NCAA men's basketball Final Four weekend in Houston.

          Enshrinement weekend will begin at Mohegan Sun in Connecticut on Aug. 16, with the tip-off celebration and awards gala, inclusive of the Class of 2024 jacket and ring presentation and the annual Hall of Fame Awards. The enshrinement ceremony will take place Aug. 17 in Springfield's historic Symphony Hall.

          Class of 2024: North American Committee

          Chauncey Billups (player)

          • 15.2 PPG, 5.4 APG in 17 seasons with Boston Celtics, Toronto Raptors, Denver Nuggets, Minnesota Timberwolves, Detroit Pistons, New York Knicks and LA Clippers

          • Five-time All-Star, three-time All-NBA selection

          • 2004 NBA Finals MVP

          Vince Carter (player)

          • 16.7 PPG, 4.3 RPG in 22 seasons with Toronto Raptors, New Jersey Nets, Orlando Magic, Phoenix Suns, Dallas Mavericks, Memphis Grizzlies, Sacramento Kings and Atlanta Hawks

          • Eight-time All-Star, two-time All-NBA selection

          • 1999 NBA Rookie of the Year

          Michael Cooper (player)

          • 8.9 PPG, 4.2 APG in 12 seasons with Los Angeles Lakers

          • Eight-time All-Defensive selection

          • 1986-87 Defensive Player of the Year

          Walter Davis (player)

          • 18.9 PPG, 3.8 APG in 15 seasons with Phoenix Suns, Denver Nuggets and Portland Trail Blazers

          • Six-time All-Star, two-time All-NBA selection

          • 1978 NBA Rookie of the Year

          Bo Ryan (coach)

          • 747-233 in 32 seasons as college coach with Wisconsin-Platteville, Wisconsin-Milwaukee and Wisconsin.

          • Four-time Big Ten Coach of the Year

          • Led Wisconsin to Final Four in 2014 and 2015

          Charles Smith (coach)

          • All-time winningest high school coach in Louisiana

          • Led Peabody Magnet High School to undefeated seasons in 2004 and 2010

          • National Coach of the Year in 2010

          Class of 2024: Women's Committee

          Seimone Augustus (player)

          • 15.4 PPG, 3.1 RPG in 15 seasons with Minnesota Lynx, Los Angeles Sparks

          • Eight-time WNBA All-Star

          • 2006 WNBA Rookie of the Year and 2011 WNBA Finals MVP

          Class of 2024: Men's Veteran Committee

          Dick Barnett (player)

          • 15.8 PPG, 2.9 RPG in 14 seasons with New York Knicks, Los Angeles Lakers and Syracuse Nationals

          • 1968 NBA All-Star

          • Two-time NBA champion

          Class of 2024: Women's Veteran Committee

          Harley Redin (coach)

          • 431-66 in 18 seasons leading Wayland Baptist

          • Six-time AAU national champion

          • Inducted into Women's Basketball Hall of Fame in 1999

          Class of 2024: International Committee

          Michele Timms (player)

          • 7.5 PPG, 4.7 APG in five seasons with Phoenix Mercury

          • Led Australia to bronze medal at 1996 Olympics, silver medal at 2000 Olympics

          • First Australian, male or female, to play professional basketball internationally

          Class of 2024: Contributor Committee

          Doug Collins

          • Four-time NBA All-Star as a player

          • 442 wins as an NBA coach

          • Served as NBA TV analyst for CBS, NBC, TNT, TBS and ABC/ESPN

          Herb Simon

          • Purchased Indiana Pacers with late brother Mel in 1983

          • Founded Indiana Fever in 2000

          • Led Pacers to NBA Finals in 2000

          Jerry West

          • Previously enshrined as player and as member of 1960 U.S. Olympic Team

          • Won eight championships as executive with Los Angeles Lakers

          • Won two championships as executive with Golden State Warriors

