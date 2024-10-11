The Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame announced the class of legends who will be enshrined in Springfield, Massachusetts.
Former NBA stars Vince Carter and Chauncey Billups headline the 13-member class, which also includes Lakers legends Michael Cooper and Jerry West -- who is the first person to be inducted into the Hall of Fame as both a player and a contributor.
The full list of nominees from the North American and women's committees were unveiled in December. Finalists for enshrinement were announced ahead of NBA All-Star Weekend in Salt Lake City, and the full class was announced as part of the NCAA men's basketball Final Four weekend in Houston.
Enshrinement weekend will begin at Mohegan Sun in Connecticut on Aug. 16, with the tip-off celebration and awards gala, inclusive of the Class of 2024 jacket and ring presentation and the annual Hall of Fame Awards. The enshrinement ceremony will take place Aug. 17 in Springfield's historic Symphony Hall.
Class of 2024: North American Committee
Chauncey Billups (player)
15.2 PPG, 5.4 APG in 17 seasons with Boston Celtics, Toronto Raptors, Denver Nuggets, Minnesota Timberwolves, Detroit Pistons, New York Knicks and LA Clippers
Five-time All-Star, three-time All-NBA selection
2004 NBA Finals MVP
Vince Carter (player)
16.7 PPG, 4.3 RPG in 22 seasons with Toronto Raptors, New Jersey Nets, Orlando Magic, Phoenix Suns, Dallas Mavericks, Memphis Grizzlies, Sacramento Kings and Atlanta Hawks
Eight-time All-Star, two-time All-NBA selection
1999 NBA Rookie of the Year
Michael Cooper (player)
8.9 PPG, 4.2 APG in 12 seasons with Los Angeles Lakers
Eight-time All-Defensive selection
1986-87 Defensive Player of the Year
Walter Davis (player)
18.9 PPG, 3.8 APG in 15 seasons with Phoenix Suns, Denver Nuggets and Portland Trail Blazers
Six-time All-Star, two-time All-NBA selection
1978 NBA Rookie of the Year
Bo Ryan (coach)
747-233 in 32 seasons as college coach with Wisconsin-Platteville, Wisconsin-Milwaukee and Wisconsin.
Four-time Big Ten Coach of the Year
Led Wisconsin to Final Four in 2014 and 2015
Charles Smith (coach)
All-time winningest high school coach in Louisiana
Led Peabody Magnet High School to undefeated seasons in 2004 and 2010
National Coach of the Year in 2010
Class of 2024: Women's Committee
Seimone Augustus (player)
15.4 PPG, 3.1 RPG in 15 seasons with Minnesota Lynx, Los Angeles Sparks
Eight-time WNBA All-Star
2006 WNBA Rookie of the Year and 2011 WNBA Finals MVP
Class of 2024: Men's Veteran Committee
Dick Barnett (player)
15.8 PPG, 2.9 RPG in 14 seasons with New York Knicks, Los Angeles Lakers and Syracuse Nationals
1968 NBA All-Star
Two-time NBA champion
Class of 2024: Women's Veteran Committee
Harley Redin (coach)
431-66 in 18 seasons leading Wayland Baptist
Six-time AAU national champion
Inducted into Women's Basketball Hall of Fame in 1999
Class of 2024: International Committee
Michele Timms (player)
7.5 PPG, 4.7 APG in five seasons with Phoenix Mercury
Led Australia to bronze medal at 1996 Olympics, silver medal at 2000 Olympics
First Australian, male or female, to play professional basketball internationally
Class of 2024: Contributor Committee
Doug Collins
Four-time NBA All-Star as a player
442 wins as an NBA coach
Served as NBA TV analyst for CBS, NBC, TNT, TBS and ABC/ESPN
Herb Simon
Purchased Indiana Pacers with late brother Mel in 1983
Founded Indiana Fever in 2000
Led Pacers to NBA Finals in 2000
Jerry West
Previously enshrined as player and as member of 1960 U.S. Olympic Team
Won eight championships as executive with Los Angeles Lakers
Won two championships as executive with Golden State Warriors
