The Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame announced the class of legends who will be enshrined in Springfield, Massachusetts.

Former NBA stars Vince Carter and Chauncey Billups headline the 13-member class, which also includes Lakers legends Michael Cooper and Jerry West -- who is the first person to be inducted into the Hall of Fame as both a player and a contributor.

The full list of nominees from the North American and women's committees were unveiled in December. Finalists for enshrinement were announced ahead of NBA All-Star Weekend in Salt Lake City, and the full class was announced as part of the NCAA men's basketball Final Four weekend in Houston.

Enshrinement weekend will begin at Mohegan Sun in Connecticut on Aug. 16, with the tip-off celebration and awards gala, inclusive of the Class of 2024 jacket and ring presentation and the annual Hall of Fame Awards. The enshrinement ceremony will take place Aug. 17 in Springfield's historic Symphony Hall.

MORE: Inside the most clandestine hall of fame voting process in all of sports

Class of 2024: North American Committee

Chauncey Billups (player)

15.2 PPG, 5.4 APG in 17 seasons with Boston Celtics, Toronto Raptors, Denver Nuggets, Minnesota Timberwolves, Detroit Pistons, New York Knicks and LA Clippers

Five-time All-Star, three-time All-NBA selection

2004 NBA Finals MVP

Andscape: For Chauncey Billups, Minnesota was a turning point in his Hall of Fame career

Vince Carter (player)

16.7 PPG, 4.3 RPG in 22 seasons with Toronto Raptors, New Jersey Nets, Orlando Magic, Phoenix Suns, Dallas Mavericks, Memphis Grizzlies, Sacramento Kings and Atlanta Hawks

Eight-time All-Star, two-time All-NBA selection

1999 NBA Rookie of the Year

Vince Carter's Hall of Fame moments: Epic dunks and clutch shots

Michael Cooper (player)

8.9 PPG, 4.2 APG in 12 seasons with Los Angeles Lakers

Eight-time All-Defensive selection

1986-87 Defensive Player of the Year

Andscape: Michael Cooper earns his Hall of Fame nod as a Lakers defensive legend

Walter Davis (player)

18.9 PPG, 3.8 APG in 15 seasons with Phoenix Suns, Denver Nuggets and Portland Trail Blazers

Six-time All-Star, two-time All-NBA selection

1978 NBA Rookie of the Year

Bo Ryan (coach)

747-233 in 32 seasons as college coach with Wisconsin-Platteville, Wisconsin-Milwaukee and Wisconsin.

Four-time Big Ten Coach of the Year

Led Wisconsin to Final Four in 2014 and 2015

Charles Smith (coach)

All-time winningest high school coach in Louisiana

Led Peabody Magnet High School to undefeated seasons in 2004 and 2010

National Coach of the Year in 2010

Class of 2024: Women's Committee

Seimone Augustus (player)

15.4 PPG, 3.1 RPG in 15 seasons with Minnesota Lynx, Los Angeles Sparks

Eight-time WNBA All-Star

2006 WNBA Rookie of the Year and 2011 WNBA Finals MVP

Class of 2024: Men's Veteran Committee

Dick Barnett (player)

15.8 PPG, 2.9 RPG in 14 seasons with New York Knicks, Los Angeles Lakers and Syracuse Nationals

1968 NBA All-Star

Two-time NBA champion

Class of 2024: Women's Veteran Committee

Harley Redin (coach)

431-66 in 18 seasons leading Wayland Baptist

Six-time AAU national champion

Inducted into Women's Basketball Hall of Fame in 1999

Class of 2024: International Committee

Michele Timms (player)

7.5 PPG, 4.7 APG in five seasons with Phoenix Mercury

Led Australia to bronze medal at 1996 Olympics, silver medal at 2000 Olympics

First Australian, male or female, to play professional basketball internationally

Class of 2024: Contributor Committee

Doug Collins

Four-time NBA All-Star as a player

442 wins as an NBA coach

Served as NBA TV analyst for CBS, NBC, TNT, TBS and ABC/ESPN

Herb Simon

Purchased Indiana Pacers with late brother Mel in 1983

Founded Indiana Fever in 2000

Led Pacers to NBA Finals in 2000

Jerry West

Previously enshrined as player and as member of 1960 U.S. Olympic Team

Won eight championships as executive with Los Angeles Lakers

Won two championships as executive with Golden State Warriors

Jerry West, the Los Angeles Lakers and a simmering 20-year feud

Recent Hall of Fame classes

2023: Gene Bess, Pau Gasol, David Hixon, Gene Keady, Dirk Nowitzki, Tony Parker, Gregg Popovich, Dwyane Wade, Becky Hammon, Gary Blair, Jim Valvano, 1976 U.S. Women's Olympic Team

2022: Sonny Boswell, Swin Cash, Larry Costello, Hugh Evans, Manu Ginobili, Tim Hardaway, Del Harris, Lou Hudson, Bob Huggins, Inman Jackson, George Karl, Radivoj Korac, Albert Pullins, Theresa Shank-Grentz, Marianne Stanley, Lindsay Whalen

2021: Val Ackerman, Rick Adelman, Chris Bosh, Bob Dandridge, Lowell Fitzsimmons, Howard Garfinkel, Yolanda Griffith, Lauren Jackson, Clarence Jenkins, Toni Kukoc, Pearl Moore, Paul Pierce, Bill Russell, Ben Wallace, Chris Webber, Jay Wright

2020: Patrick Baumann, Kobe Bryant, Tamika Catchings, Tim Duncan, Kevin Garnett, Kim Mulkey, Barbara Stevens, Eddie Sutton, Rudy Tomjanovich

2019: Al Attles, Carl Braun, Charles "Chuck" Cooper, Vlade Divac, Bill Fitch, Bobby Jones, Sidney Moncrief, Jack Sikma, Tennessee A&I teams from 1957 to 1959, Wayland Baptist University teams of 1982-84, Teresa Weatherspoon, Paul Westphal

2018: Ray Allen, Maurice Cheeks, Charles "Lefty" Driesell, Grant Hill, Jason Kidd, Steve Nash, Tina Thompson, Dino Radja, Charlie Scott, Ora Mae Washington, Rod Thorn, Rick Welts, Katie Smith

2017: Robert Hughes, Tracy McGrady, Bill Self, Rebecca Lobo, Muffet McGraw, Mannie Jackson, Tom Jernstedt, Jerry Krause, Zack Clayton, Nick Galis, George McGinnis

2016: Zelmo Beaty, Darell Garretson, Allen Iverson, Tom Izzo, John McClendon, Yao Ming, Shaquille O'Neal, Cumberland Posey, Jerry Reinsdorf, Sheryl Swoopes