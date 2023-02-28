The Chicago Bulls have waived guard Goran Dragic, the team announced on Tuesday.

Dragic, 36, had not played since the All-Star break while recovering from a knee injury, but his minutes had been dwindling recently and he was facing even more of a reduced role after the team signed Patrick Beverley last week.

Dragic signed with the Bulls in August, one of the only two free agent acquisitions (Andre Drummond) for Chicago this summer and appeared in 51 games in 2022-23, averaging 6.4 points and 2.7 assists in 15.4 minutes per game. This is his 15th season in the NBA.