Dillon Brooks wants you to stay mad

IT'S ABOUT AN hour before tipoff in Memphis, Tennessee, where the Timberwolves are in town, when I approach the NBA's most notorious player to let him know I'll be following him around for about a week.

Dillon Brooks, a man who has earned and embraced the nickname "Dillon the Villain," is staring into his locker when he says, by way of introduction, "You're going to get some good stuff out of me."

This is welcomed news. I was hoping there was more good stuff, however he defines it, still to come. He nods and explains: There's more to come because there are still teams out there the Grizzlies have yet to play. He shrugs. It's all very linear and rational. The good stuff, apparently, tends to disproportionately afflict the uninitiated.

"That sounds like you've got more chances to make more friends," I say.

"Oh, yeah," he says, "a lot more friends."

I laugh. He does not.

"He's a competitor in everything he does," Grizzlies head coach Taylor Jenkins says of Dillon Brooks, here having a chat with the 76ers' James Harden in February. AP Photo/Matt Slocum

THERE IS NOTHING delicate about the way Dillon Brooks plays basketball. He grabs and shoves, bumps with shoulders and checks with hips. He charges through screens with the refinement of a brick through a window, sure to get two hands (at least) on everyone in his path. He dives for loose balls without regard for himself or anyone else, and there are times when limbs (theirs) are endangered by limbs (his). There are many, many times when the contact lasts just a little too long and is just a little rougher than necessary. Make of it what you will.

He has perfected the unsubtle art of getting in the way. His sole purpose is to deny the beauty of the game, and he does it using an age-old method: with harassing, annoying, incessant contact. Being guarded by him is like wearing a human body -- a large, strong, sweating human body -- for the better part of two hours. He is a 6-7 small forward/shooting guard who matches up against the NBA's best scorers, no matter their size or position, from Steph Curry to Giannis Antetokounmpo, from James Harden to Kevin Durant. His intent is the same each time. "To be like a fly," he says in a low growl.

He is known for his defense, and better known as the league's foremost instigator. But there is, if you squint your eyes and look closely enough, method amid the madness. On a contending team like the Grizzlies, Brooks' impact is easy to underestimate. But by generating endless tension and absorbing the league's collective vitriol, Brooks frees the Grizzlies two All-Stars -- Ja Morant and Jaren Jackson Jr. -- to ride the vectors of their talent and avoid the game's grimier underbelly.

"You absolutely have to have that person," Grizzlies head coach Taylor Jenkins says. "He definitely draws a lot of attention, and it can seem very selfish and individual, but it's not."

There is also the unavoidable element of unpredictability. Brooks slaloms between both sides of a fine line: calculated antagonism on one side, grievance activism on the other. The side he chooses over the final quarter of the season, and the playoffs, might dictate Memphis's fate. The list of those he has instigated -- Gary Payton II, James Harden, Draymond Green, Klay Thompson and especially Donovan Mitchell -- is long and, if he has his way, growing. His notoriety has risen with each incident, peaking in a 12-day stretch in late January and early February, when: 1. He, several teammates and Morant's father Tee nearly came to blows courtside with NFL Hall of Famer and Fox Sports commentator Shannon Sharpe, who -- to be fair to Brooks -- instigated the situation by heckling the Grizzlies in general and Brooks in particular; 2. He sparked an on-court melee in an early February game against the Cavaliers by flinging his arm into Mitchell's tenderest parts while falling toward the baseline after a missed layup.

Mitchell, and most of the world, felt it was an intentional cheap shot. "For sure," Mitchell said at the time. "That's just who he is. We've seen it a bunch in this league with him. ... This has been brewing for years with me, with other guys in the league. You all see it, it isn't new. ... The NBA has to do something about it."

Within the tight fraternity of the NBA, especially among veteran players, calling on the league to "do something" about another player is close to shocking. Brooks, who says he has "maybe four or five friends" in the league outside of his teammates, says, "I take all of that as bulls----. This is the same guy who said all these great things about me after (a 2021 playoff series won in five games by the Jazz), and now he wants to turn around and say that? It's just pillow talk to me. Next time we play it's going to be the same thing. And he knows. I'm clearly in his mind, even to this day. And that's all I want: a little real estate in his head."

He pauses and seems to run Mitchell's words through his head one more time. Reoffended two weeks after the fact, he shakes his head and spits, "Pillow talk."

Brooks speaks in a low, deep voice, as if he's trying not to be overheard. He describes the encounter with Mitchell as nothing special, just one event in a series of them. "I was falling uncontrollably," he says. "I unintentionally lifted my arm up, hit him and then he escalated it farther and I got the one-game suspension. It's just what comes with it."

This, of course, strains the bounds of credulity. He was falling backward, yes, but the idea that his arm just happened to find the most vulnerable part of Mitchell's body by some fluke of reflexes and anatomy is difficult to believe. After all, there's video.

Brooks shrugs. This is his reality, and these are the things that happen within it.

"It's not a job everybody wants..." Brooks says of his tough defense (here against the Celtics' Jayson Tatum). "Guys don't like dealing with the physicality. They don't like to get bumped. They don't like having someone in their space all night." EPA/CJ GUNTHER

AS THE NBA game has spread out and sped up, the function and form of the enforcer has changed along with it. Maurice Lucas and Bill Laimbeer and Rick Mahorn have been replaced by Patrick Beverley and Marcus Smart and Dillon Brooks. Blindside tackles on drives in the lane have been replaced by chin-to-chin, shoulder-to-shoulder, hip-to-hip persistence, with the occasional groin shot thrown in to keep 'em honest.

It might seem counterintuitive, but with the leaguewide average above 114 points per game -- and just two teams averaging fewer than 110 per game -- a team with championship aspirations desperately needs a defensive player who can get, and stay, in the way. Someone, frankly, who is more interested in making enemies than friends. The Grizzlies, despite the influx of stars into the West at the trade deadline, remain second in the conference behind the Nuggets, and with a core of young stars headlined by Morant and Jackson, they believe they can compete for an NBA title. Now.

"For the program we're building here, DB's the guy who epitomizes it and doesn't back down from it," Jenkins says of Brooks. "We need him. He's a competitor in everything he does. It's on the basketball floor, it's in the training room, it's in our shooting games, it's pregame workouts, it's the card table, it's how he dresses for the game. It's all that, it's all a competitive undertone. That's the biggest thing be brings, and the biggest thing we need."

Brooks, 27 and a free agent after this season, announces himself every night, after introductions and before tipoff, by crouching down near midcourt going through a quick series of defensive slides, three to the left and three to the right, in case anyone is unsure why he is there. He is a broad man, with wide shoulders and sturdy legs, and when he's on the court everything about him -- his look, his posture, his walk -- takes the form of a dare.

"It's not a job everybody wants," he says dryly, "and that's what makes me different. Guys don't like dealing with the physicality. They don't like to get bumped. They don't like having someone in their space all night."

On Feb. 3, three minutes into a game against Philadelphia, Brooks fouled James Harden above the 3-point arc and continued fouling him long after the whistle had blown. Harden, certainly not known for emotional outbursts, spun on Brooks, leaving the two standing nose-to-beard for a few tense moments. Brooks walked away, laughing.

Mission accomplished.