The Milwaukee Bucks have emerged as the strong front-runner to sign free agent guard Goran Dragic, and a formal agreement could be reached as soon as Friday, sources told ESPN.

Dragic, 36, cleared waivers Thursday and will meet with Bucks officials in Milwaukee on Friday, sources said.

The Chicago Bulls and Dragic agreed to have him waived this week, and now Dragic is poised to join the Bucks after strongly considering them before signing with the Brooklyn Nets a season ago, sources said.

The Bucks believe Dragic's tough-minded leadership and abilities can help them off the bench in their championship pursuit. Milwaukee has won 16 straight games and overtaken the Boston Celtics for the best record in the Eastern Conference.

Dragic was one of the league's best guards earlier in his career in stops with Phoenix, Houston and Miami, and he became a sturdy reserve in the past two seasons with Toronto, Brooklyn and Chicago.