Lowe's 10 things: the Knicks' shocking subplot, Ja Morant's 3-pointer, and ... what if the Bucks never lose again?

With the trade deadline behind us, it's time to focus on pure basketball! This week's 10 Things features the streaking Bucks, the red-hot Knicks, one slumping defense, a fun rookie, and more.

1. The big, bad Milwaukee Bucks

So, umm, what if the Bucks never lose again?

Milwaukee has won 16 straight to snatch the No. 1 overall seed, and if the Bucks win their showdown against the Philadelphia 76ers Saturday, they'll have a good shot at extending the streak to 20 before heading on the road. Remember: The Bucks punted home-court advantage in the second round against the Boston Celtics last season by sitting everyone in Game 82. They lost Game 7 in Boston, and regretted it.

Their offense isn't quite postseason ready yet -- not with Khris Middleton still coming off the bench, barely playing with the rest of Milwaukee's Big Three -- but holy hell, this defense. Milwaukee has surged into the No. 1 spot in points allowed per possession, and the Bucks can look impenetrable at full throttle.