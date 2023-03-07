The rebound that gave Giannis Antetokounmpo a triple-double has been rescinded by the NBA. (0:33)

ORLANDO, Fla. -- The Milwaukee Bucks didn't have either of their two 2023 All-Stars available for their game Tuesday night at Orlando but still pulled away for a 134-122 win.

Ttwo-time MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo and Jrue Holiday were both unavailable. Antetokounmpo had a non-COVID-19 illness, and Holiday had a sore neck.

Khris Middleton and Brook Lopez carried the load in their absence, combining for 50 points. Lopez also had three blocks while Middleton had 11 assists.

The Bucks also didn't have newly acquired guard Goran Dragic or Wesley Matthews. Dragic, who signed with the Bucks on Saturday, has a sore left knee. Matthews missed a seventh consecutive game because of a strained right calf.