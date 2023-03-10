Dillon Brooks makes a layup and stays in Draymond Green's face after the bucket. (0:46)

The tension between Draymond Green and Dillon Brooks was the main attraction in Thursday's matchup between the Golden State Warriors and Memphis Grizzlies.

Last Friday, Brooks told ESPN's Tim Keown that he didn't like Green or the Warriors. Brooks also added that the Warriors forward "talks a lot."

On Wednesday, Green clapped back at Brooks on his podcast "The Draymond Green Show," calling him a "clown" and saying the Grizzlies are not ready to compete for a title because of Brooks.

Read more: Draymond Green claps back at Dillon Brooks

During Thursday's game, Green and Brooks got up close and personal in the second quarter after Brooks scored a layup on Green. Memphis dominated the game from the start, scoring 48 points in the first quarter to the Warriors' 28. The Grizzlies went on to win the contest, 131-110, their first win against the Warriors this season. Brooks finished with 14 points, 6 assists and 4 rebounds, while Green logged 16 points, 7 assists and 5 rebounds.

After the game, Memphis' Twitter account subtly trolled Green and the Warriors with three letters and a fitting photo.

dub. — Memphis Grizzlies (@memgrizz) March 10, 2023

During the postgame interview, Brooks took a jab at Green for his podcast comments.

"You should just give the mic to Draymond, make him keep talking about me so I can play better," Brooks said.

play 0:33 Brooks trolls Draymond in postgame interview Dillon Brooks responds to Draymond Green after the Grizzlies win over the Warriors.

The Grizzlies/Warriors matchup is arguably one of the better rivalries in the NBA today -- unless you ask Green.

"Rivalries are created by you win, I win. Clearly, we've won four times, and their organization has zero championships, so I can't consider that a rivalry," Green said during Thursday's postgame news conference.

With the Grizzlies and Warriors set to meet again on March 18, Green and Brooks won't have to wait long to potentially write another chapter in their storied beef.